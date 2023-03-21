Alloy partners with Kyckr to streamline KYB checks for global companies

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy , the leading Identity Decisioning Platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced its partnership with Kyckr , a corporate KYC company providing businesses with real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers. The partnership gives Alloy's 350+ clients — including Carta, Ramp, and Brex — a powerful tool in performing KYB for companies outside of the US.

"With fraud higher than ever before, finding a speedy but safe way to onboard business customers remains a challenge for many financial institutions, particularly as they look to service clients in multiple global markets," said Edwina Johnson, Head of Global at Alloy. "Integrating Kyckr into Alloy's platform will help our clients provide a seamless digital onboarding experience to their customers without increasing the risk of fraud, no matter where in the world they are located."

This partnership with Kyckr comes on the heels of Alloy's UK launch in February, in which it strengthened its presence in EMEA with key senior hires and office space in London. Alloy first expanded to 40 new countries in 2022. Today, over 350 companies around the world use Alloy's API-based platform to connect to more than 170 data sources, automate identity decisions during account origination, monitor them on an ongoing basis, and make credit underwriting decisions.

Kyckr provides real-time access to aggregated corporate Know Your Customer (KYC) and Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) data from over 300 company registries and primary regulated sources worldwide, helping organisations to avoid the significant regulatory and commercial costs associated with using poor-quality data. The partnership will strengthen Alloy's ability to help financial institutions overcome the challenges of achieving seamless digital business onboarding on an international basis.

"Tackling financial crime is the number one priority and it can only be achieved if companies can identify the criminals and meet the increasing scrutiny of regulators," said Ian Henderson, CEO of Kyckr. "Our partnership with Alloy means its customers can automatically validate the status of companies at the respective corporate register in real-time, helping avoid the significant regulatory and commercial risks associated with using poor quality data."

About Alloy

Alloy helps over 350 banks and fintech companies make safe and seamless fraud, credit, and compliance decisions. Founded in 2015 and backed by leading investors from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Canapi Ventures, Alloy's platform connects companies to more than 170 data sources of KYC/KYB, AML, credit, and compliance data through a single API to help create a future without fraud. Learn more at https://www.alloy.com .

About Kyckr

Kyckr is a B2B information services company that aggregates, organises and structures the world's primary source company data to help businesses reduce the risks associated with counterparty relationships. Unlike traditional data companies which source data from multiple, secondary sources, Kyckr provides accurate data with trusted, legally-authoritative provenance. This helps organisations to avoid the significant regulatory and commercial costs associated with using poor-quality data. Through the combination of accurate data with innovative technology, Kyckr's solutions help businesses to succeed in the fight against fraud, money laundering and financial crime. Kyckr is wholly owned by serial entrepreneur and founder of WiseTech Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. Learn more at https://www.kyckr.com/

