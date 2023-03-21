Health Gorilla Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, Enabling Secure Health Data Exchange While Protecting Patient Privacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, today announced its Health Interoperability Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Health Gorilla's Health Interoperability Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Health Gorilla in an elite group of healthcare organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Qualified Health Information Networks will play an important role in advancing the exchange of health information and advancing standards for securing health information. As a candidate QHIN, Health Gorilla doesn't just meet the security standards for national exchange, but exceeds them," said Andrei Zudin, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Health Gorilla. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers and partners that we have achieved the highest standards for data protection and information security with HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address security and privacy challenges in healthcare interoperability," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Health Gorilla's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of health data exchange best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants approved for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

