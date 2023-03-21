Mindshare Appoints Industry Leader Patricia Marange to Executive Director, LA Office Lead

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the media services company that is part of WPP, announced today the elevation of Patricia Marange to Executive Director, LA Office Lead and Head of Affiliate Marketing. In this role, Marange will drive forward the LA office's client work, operations, and teams, with a focus on Good Growth—Mindshare's vision for growth that is diversified, sustainable, and enduring for the long-term. Mindshare's LA office serves a diverse base of clients and categories, including brands such as Qualcomm, Dollar Shave Club, Zespri, ampm, and others.

Marange brings 18 years of industry experience across media, marketing, and sales to this role. Currently, she leads the Affiliate Marketing & Partnerships practice for Mindshare and across GroupM for the Americas; a practice she had led at Neo Media World before the performance agency's integration with Mindshare. She partners closely with GroupM Nexus, the industry's leading team of media performance experts in digital channels and platforms.

In 2022, Marange was honored for her affiliate and performance marketing leadership as one of the Adweek 50, and as one of PerformanceIN's Top 30 Changemakers in Partnership Marketing. With a number of her affiliate clients led out of the west coast, Marange will continue this work in coordination with her new role as LA Office Lead.

"Patricia is a talented, dynamic leader, with a genuine passion for helping brands uncover new growth opportunities," says Allegra Kadet, Chief Operation Officer, North America, Mindshare. "Over past few years, I've been inspired by the work she's done, first at Neo and then across Mindshare and GroupM. I'm excited to see her bring that energy and forward-thinking into this new role as well."

"Our LA office has an incredible culture, spirit, and client base," says Patricia Marange, Executive Director, LA Office Lead and Head of Affiliate Marketing. "I'm excited to work even more closely with these teams as we continue to drive Good Growth for our clients and the industry at large."

This appointment comes on the heels of a number of accolades and moves for Mindshare and GroupM. Recently, Mindshare was honored as MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year for the third time in four years, and GroupM honored as Holding Company of the Year for the second consecutive year. Mindshare was also recently shortlisted as Campaign's Media Agency of the Year as well.

