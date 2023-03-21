Statement from co-authors of The Independent Budget (DAV, PVA, and VFW) on the release of today's Veterans Health Care Policy Institute report, "Disadvantaging the VA"

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Budget veterans service organizations (IBVSOs) – DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) – today released the following statement applauding the Veterans Health Care Policy Institute (VHPI) for its new report documenting the critical importance of the VA health care system and the major challenges it is facing today and in the coming years.

Like The Independent Budget, which has provided comprehensive, independent estimates of the true resource needs of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for nearly four decades, the VHPI report provides additional corroborating evidence of the quality and value that veterans who choose VA receive. It also presents alarming findings from a survey of VA's frontline workers conducted in partnership with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents the majority of VA employees. The clear conclusion from the survey is that VA needs more people, facilities, and resources to provide timely, high-quality services to the increasing number of veterans turning to VA for their care.

Last month, our organizations released The Independent Budget Veterans Agenda for the 118th Congress: Budget for FY 2024-2025 and Critical Issues, which called for significant new investments in infrastructure, staffing, and technology to support VA health care and benefits programs. Today's VHPI's report makes clear that without those investments, this irreplaceable system of care for the men and women who served could be endangered.

We look forward to working with VHPI, AFGE, and all organizations and individuals interested in strengthening and sustaining the VA health care system for America's ill and injured veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors."

For more information on The Independent Budget, visit IndependentBudget.org.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promises to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; linking veterans and their families to employment resources; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in over 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at VFW.org.

