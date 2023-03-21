Winnie Launches Summer Camp Search

Childcare marketplace Winnie brings its comprehensive search features to summer camps

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnie , the largest group child care marketplace helping millions of parents across the United States, today announced it has launched a summer camp search . Parents can now use Winnie to find detailed information about local summer programs, including descriptions, photos, schedules, prices, openings, and more.

For parents of school-age kids or younger children whose daycare or preschool operates on a school year schedule, summertime presents a unique child care challenge. To keep their kids busy and safe during the summer months, parents rely on camps and summer childcare providers. According to the American Camp Association , every year, about 26 million U.S. children attend summer camp. That's over half of the population of children under 12.

To secure a coveted summer camp spot, parents must plan far in advance. Based on data from Winnie, parents start looking for camps in February, months before the school year ends. Summer can be a great time for children to explore new activities and interests and make new friends, but the logistical burden of coordinating camps falls to parents. Cost is also a big consideration and ranges from free to hundreds of dollars per week.

"When it comes to finding summer care, parents have to take a lot of factors into consideration to find the right fit for their child," said Winnie co-founder and CEO Sara Mauskopf. "Now with Winnie we are trying to make that annual camp search a little bit easier."

Winnie's summer care search has an age filter, allowing parents to find summer child care for toddlers and preschoolers and summer camps for school-age children To check out Winnie's new summer child care search, visit winnie.com/summer-care . Child care centers who have summer programs can add this information by visiting https://winnie.com/providers and claiming their free page on Winnie.

Winnie is a child care and education marketplace used by millions of parents across the United States to discover high-quality local daycare and preschool programs. Parents using Winnie can find detailed information about the programs they are interested in, including photos, tuition, licensing status, openings, and more. Child care providers use Winnie to fill their open spaces, build their wait lists, and grow their business efficiently. Winnie was founded in 2016 by tech veterans Sara Mauskopf (co-founder, CEO) and Anne Halsall (co-founder, CPO).

