PANERA CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF NEW SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN PLUS THE RETURN OF SUMMER FAVORITE STRAWBERRY POPPYSEED SALAD

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera celebrates all things salad, announcing the debut of its new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken as well as the return of its iconic Strawberry Poppyseed Salad to the menu. Both the new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken and the iconic Strawberry Poppyseed salads will be available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide beginning April 5. MyPanera® members will have the opportunity to be the first to try the new Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken, through exclusive early access to the item for a limited time starting on March 27.

Panera's chefs have created a refreshed and flavorful take on Caesar salad – Panera's overall top-selling salad offering—uniquely marrying crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, with a drizzle of chipotle aioli and the crunch of blue corn tortilla strips. Raised without antibiotics grilled chicken breast, chunks of fresh avocado, grated parmesan cheese, and cilantro top off the dish. Known for adding a generous extra touch to every meal, Panera created the new Southwest Caesar Salad with high-quality ingredients, including aged parmesan, organic blue corn and its signature chipotle aioli.

"Panera's southwest spin on Caesar salad takes the flavor to new levels—adding spice and a unique crunch that turn this classic dish into an exciting new offering I think our guests are going to love," said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Culinary Innovation Officer, Panera Bread. "And of course we're always happy to see Strawberry Poppyseed Salad back on the menu for the season – not only is it a perennial guest favorite, it's a sign the flavors of summer are right around the corner."

Fan-favorite Strawberry Poppyseed Salad makes its return to Panera's menu on April 5, expertly crafted with romaine, chicken raised without antibiotics, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, pineapple and blueberries, tossed with Panera's poppyseed dressing and topped with roasted pecan pieces. Strawberry Poppyseed Salad is a seasonal offering, only available at Panera during spring and summer months during peak strawberry season. As with all Panera offerings, both salads are made with Clean ingredients — food that does not contain artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on their 'No-No' List.

Early access for MyPanera members to try the Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken begins on March 27 through April 5, 2023. Early access is available on digital orders (web, Panera app and kiosk orders) as an exclusive perk for MyPanera members. By simply logging in with a MyPanera account, members can easily order the Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad before it's available to all guests nationwide. Unlimited Sip Club members will also receive a reward for $2 off the new salad.*

"We always look to reward and bring exciting perks to our MyPanera guests, and we are thrilled to once again offer early access to a delicious new item," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "We view MyPanera as an extension of the warmth we show our guests in our bakery-cafes— for us, it's about creating meaningful relationships and delivering personalized, disruptive value with every Panera experience."

For more information on MyPanera Early Access, as well as Panera's delicious salads and Toasted Baguettes, visit www.PaneraBread.com.

To join MyPanera today, visit www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/meet-mypanera

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of February 28, 2023 there were 2,113 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

