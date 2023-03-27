Renewable energy giant LONGi offers more than green tech solutions

XI'AN, China, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy is fundamental to socioeconomic development and clean-energy companies are endowed with advantages to offer the best possible solution to help the world move forward to a greener and better net-zero future.

For over 20 years, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., or LONGi, a global solar energy giant, underscores its commitments and leads by example in advancing the development of clean energy. But it has always offered more than just green energy solutions.

LONGi's innovative idea of 'Solar for Solar', or 'manufacturing PV products with clean energy', allows LONGi to significantly reduce its carbon footprint throughout the supply chain. The company is transforming its production lines to make zero-carbon solar power panels possible, from silicon wafers to modules. From 2012 to 2021, nearly 200 million tons of carbon emissions were reduced through providing the green solar product, which is equivalent to saving 82 million tons of standard coal.

Since 2019, LONGi has joined initiatives including the RE100, EP100, EV100 and SBTi to guide its decarbonization process. In March 2020, the company announced it would use 100% of renewable energy throughout its entire global operations by 2028, a very key milestone for the renewable energy sector. LONGi also works closely with its partners to go GREEN together. Since 2022, LONGi has provided carbon reduction training services and support programs for more than 200 suppliers.

"Ensure Access to Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable and Modern Energy" is so fundamental to all other 16 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. LONGi has strived to contribute to making this strong manifesto happen. With decades of technology development, LONGi, along with other solar industry partners, has made renewable energy solutions cheaper and accessible to more. Since 2012, the cost of photovoltaic power generation has dropped over 90%.

Over the past 10 years, LONGi has contributed many solar power facilities to countries in South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, East Asia and other regions. Its distributed solar power solutions are hailed as reliable providers to households, schools, clinics in remote and poor regions across the world.

With PV, residents can gain access to sufficient energy at lower cost. A sufficient and stable supply of green energy is a guarantee for local residents for heating, lighting and water supply. Some families can even sell green electricity back to the power grid for additional income.

The growth of the clean energy industry has created new job opportunities for people across the world. With a global network of factories, R&D centers, marketing and service teams, LONGi created more than more than 30,000 new jobs in 2022, including many positions in manufacturing and R&D. LONGi has been working with top universities in China, Malaysia and other countries to jointly build a talent pool for the entire clean energy industry.

To make the green transition happen faster, LONGi joined hands with Ping An Bank this February to launch an upgraded green finance plan for the farmers in China to help them increase their income and better integrated with the renewable energy world.

More importantly, emerging renewable energy giants often have bigger dreams. LONGi, for example, puts great emphasis on aligning its development strategies with the global sustainability agenda, offering more flexible and optimized alternatives compare with traditional industries. Earlier this month, Forbes China has launched a new corporate ESG listing in the country and included solar module manufacturer LONGi. The top 20 list, entitled 'ESG Inspiration Cases," highlights categories including zero carbon targets and measures taken to achieve them.

The clean energy industry has made huge strides riding on global climate endeavors. However, clean energy is not just a tool we use to combat climate challenges. As an emerging industry, it also has huge potential in fueling and sustaining socioeconomic progress. Players in this industry are not just reshaping our society. They are striving to make the world more sustainable.

It is the shared value that governments, companies, financial institutions, NGOs, and everyone on this planet should join hands to make this happen.

