Henry Gosebruch, Former AbbVie EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Joins ACELYRIN, INC. Board of Directors

Veteran dealmaker and biopharma leader brings more than 25 years of global strategic partnering, business development and M&A experience

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the appointment of Henry Gosebruch to its board of directors.

ACELYRIN, INC. (PRNewswire)

"I first had the great pleasure of working with Henry when we were bringing Skyrizi to AbbVie. We enjoyed exciting years together at the company, during a period of rapid growth in both bringing in and advancing what ultimately became several important new medicines for patients, and I am very pleased to now welcome him to our Board of Directors," said Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of ACELYRIN. "His deep strategic partnering and business development experience, as well as his extensive M&A background and financial expertise, will be instrumental as we continue to build ACELYRIN into a leading immunology company aiming to deliver transformative treatment options to patients."

"I very much enjoyed working with Shao-Lee and her team while together at AbbVie, and having watched the significant growth of ACELYRIN over the past two years, I am excited to be joining its Board," Mr. Gosebruch said. "This is a special moment in time for ACELYRIN with the potential for tremendous growth; I look forward to applying my corporate development and financial experience as we continue to grow ACELYRIN and advance its late-stage clinical programs to bring new drugs to patients."

Mr. Gosebruch brings extensive industry experience to ACELYRIN, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, from 2015 to February 2023. As a member of AbbVie's Executive Team, he was responsible for corporate strategy, business development and acquisitions, search and evaluation, alliance management, and AbbVie Ventures, AbbVie's corporate strategic venture capital arm. During his more than 7-year tenure, Mr. Gosebruch and his team completed more than one hundred business development/M&A transactions and venture capital investments. Mr. Gosebruch played a pivotal role in numerous strategic transactions such as AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan and the partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim regarding Skyrizi®. Prior to joining AbbVie, Mr. Gosebruch spent more than 20 years as a member of J.P. Morgan's North American M&A Group, most recently serving as its Co-Head, where he worked on announced M&A transactions exceeding $375 billion in total value involving companies in more than 20 countries.

Mr. Gosebruch currently serves as a member of the board of directors at Aptinyx, Inc. and the advisory board of the Life Sciences & Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania. He received a BSE from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Illinois.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN's progress, business plans and growth prospects, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACELYRIN, INC.