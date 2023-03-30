Cambium Networks Launches High-Performance Wi-Fi 6/6E Tri-Band Outdoor Solution for National Government and Defense Markets

Ruggedized XE3-4TN access point provides high-performance Wi-Fi infrastructure for applications including video surveillance, high-density access, and IoT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of a new Wi-Fi 6/6E solution that provides future-proof performance for outdoor and harsh environments. The XE3-4TN outdoor Wi-Fi 6/6E access point (AP) is 6 GHz-ready and capable of supporting outdoor Wi-Fi 6E. Trade Agreement Act-compliant (TAA) manufacturing allows the solution to be procured by the U.S. federal government, including civil, law enforcement, defense and national security agencies.

"Traditionally, adding Wi-Fi network capacity and coverage in outdoor type environments meant more access points, more installation work and complexity," said Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies Venture. "Cambium Networks makes it easy to scale with its distributed architecture, software-defined radios, high-density multi-radio access points and an integrated controller. It is as close to plug and play as we have seen."

The XE3-4TN supports software-defined radio (SDR) technology, providing customers complete flexibility in supporting the unlicensed 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz Wi-Fi bands. The SDR radio can be programmed to operate in either 5 GHz or 6 GHz, enabling customers to enable 6 GHz when they are ready. Standard Power (SP) support up to 36 dBm EIRP for 6 GHz operation outdoors is pending FCC Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) approval, expected in Q4 2023.

The solution leverages an edge intelligent, distributed architecture with Wi-Fi controller functionality directly integrated into the AP and either cloud or on-premise management providing central management. This architecture eliminates single point of failure vulnerabilities, requiring less equipment and associated cost to deliver predictable end user experiences.

"Defense networks require robust, flexible solutions that are rapid to deploy and efficient to manage and maintain," said David Aylesworth, Senior Director Product Line Management, Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks' approach to Wi-Fi solution design enables excellent online experiences with fewer resources and IT personnel, reducing the time and effort required to manage and maintain networks."

The XE3-4TN outdoor Wi-Fi AP provides connectivity for scanner devices, laptops, mobile phones, IOT devices and other applications at the following locations:

Aviation hangars

Bases

Logistics depots

Ports

Ships

Test and training ranges

Special events

Warehouses

XE3-4TN Outdoor Wi-Fi 6/6E Access Point Product Features:

Tri-band 2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz, Tri-Radio

6.3 Gbps total bandwidth

5 GHz EIRP = 36 dBm

Ethernet 1 x 1 GbE, 1 x 2.5GbE

TAA compliant

BLE enabled

IP67 certified

Integrated controller

N-type connectors for a variety of external antennas for omnidirectional or sector coverage

Cambium's ONE Network solution comprises Wi-Fi, switching, security, SD-WAN, and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions to build high-performance networks that require less equipment and deliver a lower Total Cost of Ownership. Automated provisioning, complete visibility and end-to-end control of the network is provided by cnMaestro™ single console management, enabling networks that are fast and easy to deploy and save time and cost.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

