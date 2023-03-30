Muinzer Acquires Basham Rentals

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a privately held real estate investment firm founded by Marc Muinzer, alongside T2 Capital Management, today announced the off-market acquisition of Basham Rentals in West Lafayette, IN. The acquisition includes the entire Basham Rentals student-housing portfolio totaling 33 properties underpinned by 11.5 acres of land adjacent to Purdue University.

"Off-market opportunities to acquire generational real estate, such as the Basham Rentals portfolio, rarely occur. To that point, this is an acquisition I have chased for nearly 15 years. This transaction allows us to further expand our position as the largest student-housing owner, manager and landowner near my alma mater, Purdue University," said Marc Muinzer, founder, and CEO of his namesake firm. Founded in 1869, Purdue University is one of the largest universities in the nation with a current enrollment of nearly 51,000 students in West Lafayette, IN.

Muinzer began investing in student-housing in 2002 and is one of the largest owners in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. "In 2023 we are looking to double the size of our team while acquiring an additional $500 million of student-housing assets near high-growth universities," added Michael Snyder, COO of Muinzer.

About Muinzer:

Muinzer and its affiliate South Street Capital were founded by Marc Muinzer in 2002. With offices in Los Angeles, Knoxville, West Lafayette, and Chicago, Muinzer is one of the largest owners of student housing in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

