Wisconsin Opens First-Ever Cheese-Themed Luxury Spa

MADISON, Wis., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new luxury spa is opening its doors. Wedgewater Spa in Madison, Wisconsin, offers an immersive cheese experience built on more than 180 years of world-class artisanship. This spa features a variety of premium beauty and wellness treatments that highlight the iconic cheeses that define Wisconsin in the eyes of the world.

Melt away your worries—opening 4.1.2023 (PRNewswire)

The high-end cheese therapy trend is beginning to spread and Wedgewater represents the zenith of this burgeoning cultural phenomenon. "Now everyone will understand what Wisconsinites have known for decades: the real secret to great skin and a happy life is great cheese," says Victoria Curdsworthy, Wedgewater's Director of Experience.

Wedgewater is poised to capitalize on exploding consumer interest in the recently revealed gamut of whole-body, well-being benefits of cheese. "Our research shows that the essential proteins, natural fats and amino acids in cheese provide the ultimate moisturizing and anti-aging benefits," says Dairyl Bechamel from the Center for Dairy Research. Results are dramatic and instantaneous. "There's definite irony in the fact that a 5-year aged cheddar facemask can help you look five years younger," says Bechamel.

Relax, restore and recharge with Wedgewater's impressive menu of indulgences:

Fromage Facials : Renew and revitalize your skin's natural radiance with a clarifying cleanse, exfoliation and the ultimate restorative properties of your Wisconsin favorite cheese of choice. Select from our curated list of award winners that include Wisconsin originals like Upland's Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Carr Valley's Gran Canaria and Dunbarton Blue from Roelli Cheese Haus.

Salt Brine Bliss Colonic : Reboot and reset with a detoxifying cleanse using the same sodium-rich brine that nourishes the legendary rinds of Sartori's BellaVitano, a true Wisconsin icon.

Raw Milk Baths : The soothing, rich texture and natural lactic acids of milk found in Wedgewater's 4 th -generation copper cheese vats will dissolve the proteins holding together dead skin cells and melt your daily stresses away.

Rind Scrubs : Awaken tired skin with the natural exfoliator that Wisconsin pioneered: the rinds from the heavily awarded hard cheeses produced at countless creameries throughout the state.

Limburger Moisturizing Mist : Repair damaged skin cells, clear sinuses, relieve allergies and reset your immune system with the antioxidant-rich properties found in the Limburger shower, a refreshing and peptide-heavy decadence first imported by the first wave of German immigrants to Wisconsin .

Gouda Wax: Whether you're looking for brow, full face, underarm, leg or Brazilian, Wedgewater wax comes exclusively from award-winning Gouda maven, Marieke Penterman .

Opening 4/1/2023; visit www.wedgewaterspa.com to learn more.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

When booking an appointment at Wedgewater Spa, please have a wonderful April Fools!

Wedgewater Spa Menu (PRNewswire)

