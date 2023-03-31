Lion Announces Internal Testing of Robo-Advisor LionAI

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that it will increase its investment in R&D innovation, especially in the areas of large AI models, AI content generation (AIGC) and other fields. The initiative empowers core fintech business products and services, based on the application and research of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT and ERNIE Bot (China's ChatGPT equivalent). These efforts will also enable the Company to upgrade its technology, integrate business solutions, optimize user experience, reduce costs, improve quality, increase efficiency, achieve differentiated, professional, and characteristic development, and create an important vehicle for profitable growth.

Lion, with its professional technical team, has successfully created Robo-Advisor LionAI, which has entered the internal testing phase. In a later stage, the LionAI tool can provide customers with a number of AI products and services such as digital humans, smart financial Q&A, and customer service robots, which would be applied to the Company's core traditional financial business segments including insurance, securities, and wealth management. LionAI may also provide smart financial advisory services including account opening, fee payment, insurance and underwriting, stock selection and diagnosis, asset allocation, investment education encyclopedia, and data retrieval, and it will be gradually upgraded to a chatbot powered by AI large language model. From the perspective of commercial value, LionAI is believed to have the potential to become a leading AI natural language and intelligent investment advisory system in the field of financial technology.

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), CEO of Lion Group Holding Ltd, said, "Lion is committed to being a pioneer in the forefront of financial technology development, continuously improving operational efficiency, and addressing environmental changes and industry trends. Finance, technology, and digitalization are the three cornerstones of Lion's efforts to move forward in the frontier of financial technology. Our LionAI powered by AI technology will inject new momentum into the company's various financial technology businesses' advancement, greatly improving the efficiency of our services, and supporting new business needs, meanwhile, further demonstrating our strong customer acquisition advantages, thereby driving the explored increase of users and revenue. In the future, we believe the adoption of AI is certain to become one of the important variables shaping the competitive landscape of the entire industry. With the support of AI-related technologies, we will continue to deepen our efforts in the fields of FinTech, AIGC, and Web3.0, to break through and enhance our development momentum. We will devote ourselves to promoting the high-speed construction and high-quality sustainable development of the digital financial ecosystem business, creating high-quality product experience and services for customers, as well as meaningful value growth for our shareholders."

About Lion

Lion Group Holding LTD. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) Total Return Service (TRS) Trading, (ii) Contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Insurance Brokerage and (iv) Futures and Securities Brokerage.

In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace as well as operating and managing innovative projects in areas such as the Metaverse, Web 3.0, and ESG through advanced technology research and development. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Contacts

Lion Group Holding

Tel: +852 2820 9011

Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

ICR, LLC

William Zima

Tel: +1 203 682 8233

Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.