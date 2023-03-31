This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including new child safety guides and the worst states for identity theft.
- Half of Employed Consumers Have Supplemental Income Sources in Addition to their Paychecks
The Supplemental Income Edition examines how U.S. consumers are turning to alternative sources of income to supplement what they receive from regular full-time employment to improve their financial standing.
- Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is Calling Upon All Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate
The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism today launched a new, national campaign to mobilize all Americans, and especially non-Jews, to #StandUpToJewishHate by using the blue square emoji as a unifying symbol of support.
- OneCause Releases Innovative Online Fundraising Experience for Nonprofits
The modern, flexible tools are part of the integrated OneCause Fundraising Platform and include online giving sites with personal fundraising page capabilities to foster donor engagement and offer a supporter-driven experience.
- Latest Study Ranks the 10 Worst U.S. States for Identity Theft
Network Assured shared the results of a recent data study that looked at which U.S. states saw the most reports of identity theft per capita in the last 5 years.
- Committee for Children Releases 2023 Child Safety Guides
The 2023 Hot Chocolate Talk resources incorporate new child safety research and help parents and caregivers teach children how to recognize, report, and refuse unwanted interactions in person or online.
- PG&E Outlines Continued Risk-Informed Improvements to Wildfire Safety Efforts Through 2025
Building upon proven layers of protection that have reduced wildfire risk from the company's equipment by more than 90%, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today shared its multi-faceted, risk-informed strategy aimed at continuing to close the gap on the remaining 10% of wildfire risk.
- Vista Outdoor Testifies Before Congress on Slate of Recreation Bills
The company is joining other industry stakeholders to ensure that all Americans have access, opportunity, and equipment to experience the outdoors.
- American Library Association Reports Record Number Of Demands To Censor Library Books And Materials In 2022
The prevalent use of lists of books compiled by organized censorship groups contributed significantly to the skyrocketing number of challenges and the frequency with which each title was challenged. Of the overall number of books challenged, 90% were part of attempts to censor multiple titles.
- Center for Cyber Safety and Education and Raytheon Technologies Open Cybersecurity Scholarship Application for Underrepresented Minorities
The charitable foundation of (ISC)² announced that it is accepting applications for the Raytheon Technologies Underrepresented Minorities in Cybersecurity Scholarship, which aims to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry.
- Public Television's Instructional Learning Series "Let's Learn" Returns with New Episodes Beginning April 1
"Let's Learn," a supplemental resource to support children's learning at home and in the classroom, is a production of The WNET Group distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA).
- Cracker Jack® Announces "I Am Cracker Jill® Award" to Support Women and Girls in Sports
Cracker Jack® will help fund the sports ambitions of nine Cracker Jill young athletes, feature one award winner on special-edition bags and donate an additional $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation
- The It Gets Better Project Premieres New Web-Series "The Assignment," Focusing on Career Readiness in Culinary Industry for LGBTQ+ Youth
"In pairing well-known LGBTQ+ professionals in the culinary and design industry with young people who are curious about cooking or creating spaces that feel authentic to them, the conversations went far beyond what technical skills the mentors could offer," said Eboni Munn, Director of Brand Marketing, Content & Creative.
- Idaho Potatoes Are First Vegetable to Participate in American Diabetes Association Better Choices for Life Program
With a mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes, the number one question the ADA receives is, what can I eat? Many wrongly believe they cannot eat potatoes.
- For All Moonkind Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Promote Commonalities to Reduce the Potential for Conflict in Space
Michelle L. D. Hanlon, Co-Founder and President of For All Moonkind and Executive Director of the new Institute, said, "Recent events, including the use by Ukraine of commercial satellite imagery in defense against Russia, and the multitude of new space activities that are being contemplated by nations and private entities, have laid bare substantive gaps in space law."
