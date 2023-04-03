Breakthrough, ArisGlobal's Signature Life Sciences Thought Leadership Summit, Heads to Chicago

The annual event brings together leading innovators from global top pharma to discuss innovation and trends in life sciences technology.

MIAMI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces the return of its annual life sciences thought leadership event, Breakthrough. Organizations from across the life sciences industry—from emerging pharma to established, enterprise companies—are encouraged to attend and learn best practices from peers across the industry.

This year's event will take place over two days, May 24th and May 25th, and expands to include dedicated tracks for safety, regulatory, and data & analytics, along with programming specifically developed for contract research organizations (CROs). This year, Breakthrough will be held in person in Chicago, a renowned pharmaceutical hub and tech center.

"Attending Breakthrough provides excellent opportunities to meet people with a similar interest: benefiting from a software application that helps us to work better, more efficiently, and in compliance with the new regulations," shares Petruta Manea, Associate Director of Regulatory Operations at Astellas Pharma. "It's an ideal place for exchanging ideas, exploring best practices, receiving valuable feedback, and networking with colleagues from ArisGlobal and the industry who can broaden knowledge and skills."

Confirmed speakers so far include representatives from top pharmaceutical organizations, such as:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Astellas

...and more

"Breakthrough brings together top minds from across life sciences and tech to advance the industry together, and this year we have an even greater focus on data, analytics, and AI in drug development which will spark conversation and innovation," shares Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at ArisGlobal. "As AI continues to change the way we live and work, we are proud to provide a forum for leading professionals to explore technology opportunities of the present and future."

The conference will also include various networking opportunities, including an evening dinner and reception. Participants will also enjoy an Innovation Center open over the course of the event with product demonstrations from LifeSphere and partner sponsors.

The agenda is updated frequently and can be found here: Breakthrough2023 | Chicago, IL | ArisGlobal. Interested attendees can submit a registration request at www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough .

About ArisGlobal & LifeSphere:

ArisGlobal is the market leader in Drug Safety solutions worldwide and is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

