INDIANA CENTER FOR RECOVERY INDIANAPOLIS ANNOUNCES NEW IN-NETWORK PARTNERSHIP WITH ANTHEM BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD

INDIANAPOLIS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Center for Recovery Indianapolis is proud to announce the successful completion of in-network contract negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. This new partnership will expand access to high-quality, affordable addiction treatment services to more individuals and families throughout the state.

Since its inception, Indiana Center For Recovery has been committed to providing comprehensive and innovative substance abuse treatment services to the community. With this new agreement, Indiana Center For Recovery Indianapolis will be able to offer its award winning services to individuals in need, as well as their families, through the extensive Anthem network.

"Our mission has always been to ensure that everyone has access to the best possible care and support on their road to recovery," said Jackie Daniels, Director of Clinical Development at Indiana Center for Recovery. "By partnering with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, we can now extend our reach and help even more individuals get the treatment they need and deserve."

This collaboration will make Indiana Center For Recovery Indianapolis addiction treatment programs, including Detoxification, Inpatient Residential, Partial Hospitalization Program, and Intensive Outpatient Program, more accessible and affordable to Anthem members. Effective immediately, the new partnership enables all existing and new Anthem members to begin benefiting from the comprehensive treatment options offered by Indiana Center For Recovery Indianapolis. The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to providing quality addiction treatment services and addressing the growing need for accessible care. By working together, Anthem and Indiana Center For Recovery Indianapolis aim to positively impact countless lives, helping individuals on their journey to recovery and long-term sobriety.

About Indiana Center For Recovery:

Indiana Center For Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016 with locations in Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, and Lafayette. Visit https://treatmentindiana.com for more information.

