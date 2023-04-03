Integreon Appoints Legal Industry Leader Philip Goodin to Head Litigation Services Business Unit

Experienced strategist brings broad law firm and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) experience combined with a track-record of eDiscovery innovation on a global scale

FARGO, N.D. and LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted global provider of legal and business outsourced services, announced today that Philip Goodin has been appointed Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader – Litigation Services. In this role, Phil will shape the strategic direction, drive growth, and oversee delivery of litigation services including document review and subpoena and law enforcement compliance services.

Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) (PRNewswire)

Phil brings to Integreon, his team, and clients a valuable combination of extensive law firm and alternative legal services (ALSP) experience. Assessing, transforming, and delivering effective, efficient, and tech-enabled litigation focused solutions is a hallmark of his more than two decades in the legal industry.

Most recently, Phil was the Innovations and eDiscovery counsel for Spencer Fane, LLP where he led multiple innovation and data analytics initiatives, as well as established strategic partnerships and new capabilities for the firm. Prior to joining Spencer Fane, Phil was the SVP of Global Litigation Services at UnitedLex, both developing and overseeing delivery of services that included forensics, data processing, hosting, document review, legal operations, and strategic account engagement. In addition, he was charged with global expansion of document review services and went on to manage all global services throughout North America, Europe, and India.

"Integreon is known for the quality of our delivery and the depth of subject matter expertise within our teams," said Subroto Mukerji Integreon CEO. "With the addition of Phil and his experience as both a litigator and a services provider, we continue that tradition of setting the bar in the industry. I look forward to seeing the continued evolution and growth of these services under Phil's leadership."

Phil earned his JD from the University of Iowa School of Law, where he graduated with distinction. He is also a part-time adjunct professor of law, legal/litigation operations, and eDiscovery at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

"I have long followed Integreon and its ability to develop long-standing client relationships with their clients," commented Phil. "As a buyer and seller of outsourced legal services, I know this is only possible when that partnership is built on continuous innovation and trust. I am excited to build from that legacy and deliver the next generation of market-leading litigation services."

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital , a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integreon