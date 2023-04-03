SUBARU OF AMERICA CELEBRATES FIFTH YEAR OF "SUBARU LOVES THE EARTH" COMMUNITY RECYCLING PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW MILESTONE

Automaker and Retailers Have Diverted More Than Eight Million Pieces of Hard-to-Recycle Trash from Landfills Through Partnership with TerraCycle

CAMDEN, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker and its retailers have diverted more than eight million pieces of hard-to-recycle trash from landfills across the country through its Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. During Subaru Loves the Earth month in April, and throughout the year, the automaker works with global waste management leader TerraCycle® to offer recycling solutions at over 600 participating Subaru retailer locations nationwide to help transform trash into products that benefit their communities.

Subaru and its retailers have diverted more than eight million pieces of hard-to-recycle trash from landfills across the country through its Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. (PRNewswire)

"It's up to all of us to make the world a more sustainable place, and together with our retailers, we're committed to keeping our environment beautiful and clean now and in the future," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We invite everyone in our communities to join our nationwide recycling effort this April and look for opportunities to recycle with their local, participating Subaru retailer."

Through the Subaru Loves the Earth program, 629 participating Subaru retailers feature TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes™ that are used to collect both store-generated trash from customers and employees, and at select locations, trash that is generated by community-members and brought to participating retailers to be recycled. Items collected include disposable cups, lids, straws, snack wrappers, and single-use coffee capsules. When boxes are full, they are returned to TerraCycle where the trash is recycled and used to create new items such as benches, picnic tables, playground materials and more. These items are then donated to local organizations throughout the nation.

Additionally, to make service appointments more sustainable, several Subaru retailers also work with TerraCycle to offer service lane recycling, where worn-out vehicle parts such as plastic vehicle waste and cabin air filters are also recycled.

To learn more about the recycling opportunities available through the automaker's partnership with TerraCycle and find participating retailers, visit the Subaru Free Recycling Program. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the work Subaru does to protect and preserve the environment, visit Subaru.com/earth. Follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to learn more and see this initiative in action.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

(609) 393-4252 x 3708

sue.kauffman@terracycle.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.