Jiujiang to Promote as a World-level Tourism Destination

JIUJIANG, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "To build a world-level tourism destination, the primary focus should be stressed on constructing world-level operation innovation, brand broadcasting, service quality and management system of the destination," addressed a symposium by Li Xinjian, Acting Director of Capital Culture and Travel Development Institute of Beijing International Studies University on March 29th.

The Symposium, held in Jiujiang of Jiangxi Province by Jiujiang Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, with dozens of experts in tourism, representatives of the industries and government institutions, aimed at promoting the repute of the city as a world-level destination.

Lushan Mountain, famous for its history and more than 600 villas with extensive construction styles, has long become the attraction of Jiujiang. However, with China's travel agencies and online tourism service providers scheduled to provide inbound group tours for foreign tourists starting March 31st, Jiujiang had become eager to exhibit its other attractions to the world.

"With superior tourism resources and well-established infrastructure, Jiujiang is determined to show its glamour around the world. Service quality will be enhanced, international conventions and sports games will be held, and abroad branding will be introduced in the near future," said Du Shaohua, vice mayor of Jiujiang.

Several activities aimed at attracting foreign tourists were held in Jiujiang during the recent months, such as Romance Movie Festival of Lushan. "Besides holding the international events, incubating the world-famous tourism brands, constructing symbolic civil buildings and enhancing the current infrastructure can also be employed," stated Zeng Bowei, director of China Tourism Economy and Policy Research Center of Beijing Union University.

While a series of international tourism destinations are formulating in China with the progress of the economy, innovation should be highlighted in developing local tourism, stressed Jin Zhun, general secretary of Travel Research Center of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who suggested that Frisbee, camping and many other activities enjoyed by the young generation could be introduced to current tourism resources.

"Good stories with individual viewpoint and touch can be the best attraction to young travellers," said Wang Yu, Vice Director of National Broadcasting Innovation Research Center of Communication University of China, who encouraged the institutions and individuals of Jiujiang to post short videos on social media showcasing the city.

View original content:

SOURCE Jiujiang Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism