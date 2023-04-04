Key Insights from The 2023 3PL Gold Standard™ Report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 3PL Gold Standard™ Report" was systematically designed to collect 500 responses from people working at consumer brands to test our hypothesis that brands have new requirements for their 3PL partner, to now include personalized service, heightened trust factors, participation in roadmap development, and sustainability initiatives.

2023 3PL Gold Standard Report" Highlights:

30% of brands would not recommend their 3PL to other brands

The #1 reason brands terminate their 3PL is not being able to meet their growing needs

61% of brands terminated their 3PL because they only offered remote-based support

The #1 reason brands join a new 3PL is a tie between shipping rates and sustainable packaging

63% of brands join a new 3PL because they were allowed to visit the warehouse in-person

63% of brands join a new 3PL because they met each other in-person and built rapport

In the research papers introduction, George Wojciechowski, the CEO and Cofounder of Manifest who conducted the research and produced the report states "Our hope is that brands will use this report as a checklist when searching for a new 3PL"; and goes on to say: "Understanding new offers on the market and visualizing which of those offers other brands prioritize when selecting their next 3PL serves as validation in the consumer brand community."

According to Peter Hillowe, the VP of Commercial at Manifest, "Our survey results prove that while it's true that brands who are unhappy with their 3PL usually leave due to rising costs; they join their new 3PL for better pricing in parity with new factors such as sustainability initiatives, better communication, and demonstrating the ability meet or exceed service level agreement (SLA) commitments."

The report includes contribution from:

Sarah Vilenskiy, Founder & CEO @ Blossom Essentials

Erhan Musaoglu, CEO & Founder @ Logiwa

Timur Eligulashvili, President @ Logistics Remix

David Field, Head of Strategic Accounts @ Passport

Joe Spisak, CEO @ Fulfill.com

Bob Sixsmith, Cofounder & VP Operations @ Manifest

Jim Phillips, VP @ Charm.io

Bailey Clark, Director of Partnerships @ eHub

Ben Emmrich, Cofounder & CEO @ Tusk Logistics

The full report is available by visiting: https://manifest.eco/2023-annual-3pl-gold-standard-report/

