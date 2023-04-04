Protiviti Named to Fortune '100 Best Companies to Work For' List for Ninth Consecutive Year

Protiviti strives to provide an environment of belonging

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has once again been named to the prestigious Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. To determine the list, Great Place To Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey responses from more than 500,000 employees in organizations with at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees. Earning a spot on the Fortune list means Protiviti surpassed rigorous benchmarks, including demonstrating its generous and innovative support for employees.

A great workplace calls for an ongoing commitment to listening to your employees and putting them front and center.

"We're honored to be recognized for creating a welcoming, diverse and inclusive workplace where employees can thrive and grow to their fullest potential," said Protiviti president and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "During these uncertain times, our people have continued to rise to the challenge and make positive contributions to our clients as well as to their local communities. Their commitment shines through every day, and we're thankful for such a dedicated and engaged team."

Great Place To Work is the largest ongoing annual workforce study in America. Company rankings are based upon responses to 60 employee experience survey questions focused on trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie in the workplace. To demonstrate why they are a great workplace for all, companies also submit demographic data and information about their corporate culture and DEI initiatives, along with innovation efforts, recruiting, professional development, benefits and recognition programs, which are validated against employee survey responses.

"A great workplace calls for an ongoing commitment to listening to your employees and putting them front and center in your agenda," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "Our employees say they value the fair treatment of all people, the ability to make choices in how they work, and seeing the impact of their work with our clients. Empowering our people and supporting them in both their careers and personal lives fosters a positive employee experience that translates directly to the service we deliver to our clients."

Protiviti offers employees meaningful rewards and benefits focused on family, well-being and professional development, including gender-neutral paid parental leave, backup childcare, sabbaticals, on- and off-the-job training, tuition reimbursement and a robust mentoring program. In addition, Protiviti is committed to fostering an environment where everyone can feel a sense of belonging, express their authenticity and contribute their unique perspectives.

The annual Fortune 100 Best Companies list is highly competitive, with only Great Place To Work-Certified organizations eligible for the list. Each organization is assessed on how well it is creating a positive work environment for employees regardless of race, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability status or role.

"It's during times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity and inclusion. But the 100 Best relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most."

In 2022, Protiviti was named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™, and to the Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Women™, and was ranked #3 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list. The firm was also recognized by Seramount as a Best Company for Dads and by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace. Additionally, Protiviti was named one of the PEOPLE 100 Companies That Care®.

To learn more about Protiviti's focus on DEI and workplace culture, visit its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion site.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

