Virgin Atlantic renews long-term global distribution agreement with Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Virgin Atlantic have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship with the renewal of their global distribution agreement.

Under the expanded agreement, Sabre will now offer enhanced Virgin Atlantic content through its GDS marketplace, as well as the future ability to retail NDC offers. This will enable the hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected agencies to have even richer access to Virgin Atlantic's broad range of products and offers.

"Sabre is a trusted, long-term partner and we look forward to further enhancing our collaboration, to help us elevate our global distribution strategy and support the ever-evolving needs of our airline and our customers." said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic "Enhancing our ability to retail effectively to our customers is a key focus at Virgin Atlantic, and through Sabre's advanced technology, and their extensive global reach, we can optimize our approach to product distribution and improve our customers' booking experience."

Sabre continues to focus on developing new technology that supports retailing, distribution, and fulfilment solutions for travel suppliers, buyers, and consumers to enjoy more relevant and comprehensive travel solutions.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Virgin Atlantic," said Jean-Vincent Teuler, vice president, airline sales, EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our renewed agreement is testament to the commitment of both Virgin Atlantic and Sabre to providing rich content through our global distribution network, and highlights Sabre's commitment to meeting the unique needs of our airline customers and our travel buyer partners."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 6,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 29 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic is also set to join the global airline alliance SkyTeam in 2023. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline's dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

