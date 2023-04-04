WONDRIUM JOURNEYS TO ROLL OUT EXQUISITE & UNFORGETTABLE, EDUCATIONAL WORLDWIDE ADVENTURES - LED BY EXPERTS FROM WONDRIUM'S VIDEO SERIES

CHANTILLY, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondrium, the premier producer of lifelong learning content, in conjunction with Academic Travel Abroad, is excited to announce five new Wondrium Journeys throughout 2023–24. These limited-size, educational travel escapes of a lifetime uniquely bring travel enthusiasts a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience life-changing luxury tours to incredible destinations around the world. Each Wondrium Journey is inspired by, crafted and led by world-renowned experts and educators who teach and host Wondrium's highly rated series.

Wondrium Journeys successfully debuted its first tour in 2022 with top-rated getaways designed to recreate the experiences found on Wondrium's video travel series: Exploring the Mayan World.

Wondrium Journeys provides:

Worry-free travel packages, including all luxury accommodations, meals, transportation, and tours with exclusive access to "hidden-gems" sites and locations.





Engaging, educational, and fun-filled itineraries, recreating the learning experiences found in Wondrium educational travel series.





Limited travel group sizes, providing an individual and personal experience.





Wondrium beloved experts/professors on location who wrote the book—or, in this case, taught the series—offering stories and insights about every locale, that one can't find anywhere else.

"Wondrium is committed to offering learning experiences that go beyond just video courses and series," notes Cale Pritchett, CMO. "Wondrium Journeys is a great example of that expansion."

Wondrium Journeys start booking now:

Ancient Rome with Darius Arya (October 2–9, 2023 & April 7–14, 2024)—Follows an itinerary inspired by archaeologist, author, and TV host Darius Arya, based on his book, Roma Antica, and his Wondrium series, Traveling the Roman Empire.

The Golden Age of Spain (November 8–15, 2023 & March 13–20, 2024)—Travelers join medieval historian Dr. Joyce Salisbury on an itinerary she developed based on her Wondrium series, The History of Spain: Land on a Crossroad.

Great Music Masters of Vienna (April 15–21, 2024)—During the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony premiere, this journey explores the legacy of the city's music masters with acclaimed composer, pianist and musicologist, Dr. Robert Greenberg.

Journey to England's Jurassic Coast (June 16–23, 2024)—Travelers join geologist Dr. Stuart Sutherland for an epic journey along England's Jurassic Coast, inspired by the acclaimed Introduction to Paleontology series.

The Treasures of Ireland before the Vikings (May 20-28, 2024)—Travelers join historian Dr. Jennifer Paxton, lecturer of the popular series, The Celtic World.

"We believe that learning through travel is an enriching, life-changing experience," said Chase Poffenberger, Executive Vice President of Academic Travel Abroad. "The chance to design trips in tandem with Wondrium's award-winning programs is a dream come true!"

More trips are coming soon. For information about tour packages and booking a trip, consumers can visit: WondriumJourneys.com.

About Wondrium

Wondrium is a media production company that produces non-fiction, educational, video and audio content, including courses, documentaries and series featuring leading experts. Wondrium distributes content globally to consumers by way of its streaming services, Wondrium.com and through DVDs and downloads on TheGreatCourses.com, as well as via third-party platforms like Audible, Amazon and Roku. Wondrium provides resources that complements people's daily media habits, allowing them to pursue their passions, dig deeper into subjects, hone their habits, and find topics about which they will love to learn.

About ACADEMIC TRAVEL ABROAD

Academic Travel Abroad, Inc. (ATA) is an educational travel provider for some of the world's most prestigious organizations. Riding the post-war wave of interest in travel to Europe, ATA launched operations in 1950 by assisting universities and cultural institutions in the creation of group travel programs for their members. Today, ATA is a leader in educational and branded group travel and offers an array of programs and services that marry travel and learning, such as study abroad programs, call center services and international conferences.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Hanlon, Wondrium, lisa.hanlon@beyondprgroup.com or 914-954-1553

Chase Poffenberger, Academic Travel Abroad, cpoffenberger@academic-travel.com or 202-349-7330

