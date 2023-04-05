AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST'S 27TH ANNUAL PARK DAY FOSTERS APPRECIATION OF NATION'S HISTORIC SITES

On April 15 volunteers nationwide come together at battlefields, parks, museums and cemeteries

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring in full swing and the weather warming up, the American Battlefield Trust is gearing up for its 27th annual Park Day event. From New Mexico to Massachusetts, 107 sites across 27 states have enlisted to participate in this year's hands-on preservation event. With tasks ranging from gravestone cleaning and cannon painting to trash pick-up and fence repair, our nation's volunteers will lead the charge in helping maintain our historic sites on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

"For over a quarter of a century, Park Day has become a staple event in many communities across the country, helping spread the love and appreciation for our history," said Trust President David Duncan. "The success of this event would not be possible without the tremendous commitment from volunteers that work to ensure our historic treasures remain a strong part of our story."

Since 1996, Park Day participants have generously contributed over 450,000 cumulative volunteer hours installing signs, building trails, painting cannons, repairing fences, mulching flower beds, and more. In addition to receiving official Park Day reusable water bottles, many sites provide volunteers with snacks, lunch and tours of the sites.

At the more than 100 sites — telling stories from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War — enlisted in the effort, Park Day participants will have the opportunity to bask in the history that surrounds their community. By using the Trust's Park Day hub at www.battlefields.org/parkday, volunteers can browse sites near them using an interactive map.

Please note that as Park Day sites consider weather and local conditions and guidelines, some may choose to participate on an alternate timeline. For any questions regarding weather policies, rain dates and other considerations, the Trust recommends that volunteers contact their site of interest.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 56,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

