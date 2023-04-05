Bank of America Announces Redemption of €2.0 Billion of Floating Rate Senior Notes, due April 25, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on April 25, 2023 all €2,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due April 25, 2024 (ISIN: XS1811433983; Common Code: 181143398) (the " Notes").

The Notes were issued under the Bank of America Corporation U.S.$65,000,000,000 Euro Medium-Term Note Program. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the Optional Redemption Amount of €1,000 per €1,000 Calculation Amount (as specified in the applicable Final Terms dated April 23, 2018), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of April 25, 2023.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A. Bank of America, N.A. (operating through its London Branch) is the Principal Agent for the Notes and Bank of America Europe DAC (formerly known as Bank of America Merrill Lynch International DAC, successor by merger to Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, Dublin branch, as successor to Merrill Lynch Equity S.à r.l.) is the Registrar for the Notes.

Bank of America Corporation will request the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") to cancel the admission to trading on the regulated market of the Exchange as soon as practicable after the redemption date.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

