Clinical study shows Xylyx Bio's Matrikynes® significantly improves the structure, function, and appearance of skin

Independent clinical study results validate Matrikynes® efficacy in reversing common signs of skin damage and aging, including reduction of lines and wrinkles.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a regenerative medicine company developing breakthrough technologies for organ and tissue repair, today announced findings from an independent clinical study that validated that their proprietary Matrikynes® ingredient is safe and highly effective for anti-aging and other topical skin applications.

Matrikynes® reverses common signs of skin damage and aging.

Results from the study are reported in the white paper "Clinical evaluation of Matrikynes®: a novel cosmetic ingredient comprised of matrikine peptides".

Developed through biomedical research aimed at better understanding and promoting tissue repair and wound healing, Matrikynes® is comprised of a proprietary mixture of natural extracellular matrix-derived peptides called matrikines. The intrinsic bioactivity of matrikines has been shown to activate regenerative mechanisms that can drive tissue repair and reverse the effects of aging.

The independent study evaluated the clinical safety and efficacy of Matrikynes® for topical skin applications in 56 female volunteers, age 35 to 65, representing different skin types and tones. Standard dermatological assessments were performed using clinical instrumentation and validated measurement techniques. Topical application of Matrikynes® showed a robust clinical safety profile and multiple statistically significant improvements in the structure, function, and appearance of damaged and aging skin.

KEY CLINICAL STUDY FINDINGS INCLUDE:

Safety testing showed no allergic sensitization or irritant reaction to Matrikynes ®

Topical application of Matrikynes ® significantly improved skin barrier repair

Topical application of Matrikynes® increased skin density and decreased the appearance of global fines lines and deep wrinkles

Dr. John O'Neill, Chief Scientific Officer of Xylyx Bio, stated, "As a pioneer in regenerative medicine, Xylyx Bio developed Matrikynes® in response to the increasing demand in topical skincare for evidence-based ingredients that can effectively address skin damage and aging. This study confirms that Matrikynes® is safe and offers multiple functional and cosmetic benefits. Such significant reparative capabilities in a single ingredient pave the way for a new paradigm of regenerative skincare."

About Xylyx Bio

Xylyx Bio is a regenerative medicine company focused on discovering and developing innovative approaches for tissue repair and regeneration. To learn more, visit xylyxbio.com.

