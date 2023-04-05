Inspire Agency Adds Non-Profit Chosen Care to Growing Roster of Inspiring Clientele

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency announced today the enthusiastic welcome of Chosen Care, Inc. to its inspiring clients list. The non-profit's innovative care model is proven to keep foster and adoptive families together despite crisis. Chosen's clinically-viable approach helps ensure no children are removed from safe, loving homes — successfully resulting in zero adoption dissolutions, foster disruptions and kinship separations. Additionally, this year, Chosen will expand to strategically prevent trauma and restoratively serve trauma-impacted youth aging out of foster care.

Chosen’s mission is to help children, youth and families prevent and heal trauma from maltreatment through healthy relational connections. Our practitioners and licensed care managers work with those impacted by the child welfare system including adoptive, foster, kinship (relative) families and biological parents reunified with their children. Follow Chosen on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.chosen.care. (PRNewswire)

Inspire is helping Chosen educate and empower more families by telling stories of hope that don't often make headlines.

"I'm thrilled Inspire can highlight the work of Chosen's team and relentless vision of its inspiring leader, Jenni Lord," said Inspire President Juliette Bogus. "As Inspire more broadly shares Chosen's message and infuses greater hope in homes nationwide, I'm personally moved by the drive of this team to redemptively love 'the least of these' and unleash generational healing."

Lending extensive experience in brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications, Inspire has partnered nationally since 2013 with people-first non-profits, businesses and brands to shed light on their inspiring stories and services. With core values of faith, service, excellence, compassion, integrity and stewardship, Chosen aligns well with Inspire's own ideals.

"At Chosen, we know abundant life happens within community; those connections and resources help children and families thrive, and that's why choosing to work with a relational, kingdom-focused and experienced agency like Inspire is so important to us," explained Chosen CEO and Founder Jenni Lord. "Inspire can help Chosen educate, inform and empower more families by telling stories of hope that don't often make headlines. People should know we're seeing real, remarkable solutions to problems plaguing our child welfare system!"

In 2022, Chosen helped more than 400 foster and adoptive families stay together, with kids and caregivers reporting less stress and more success, even in homes with the hardest histories; Chosen provided custom care for 750+ at-risk children/teens and 1,823 individuals across 24 states. Over the past six years, family placements have remained unbroken, thanks to Chosen's attachment-based involvement.

As Inspire champions and cultivates its catalogue of compelling clients, the Agency welcomes others to join its growing roster. Propelling businesses like Catalent, Global Surgical Corporation, Special Needs Alliance, Strados and Zalgen Labs, Bloom Health and DPX Technologies with eye-catching campaigns and strategic marketing and social media plans, Inspire drives brand awareness and interest by identifying marketing gaps and opportunities; generating media attention for product advancements; enhancing investor pitch decks; and improving internal communications and more.

About Chosen

About Inspire Agency

Inspire is a branding and content marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Visit inspire-agency.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

