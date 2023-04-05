Winners Physician's Weekly, CMI Media Group and PatientPoint demonstrate effective use of the Point of Care channel.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA; www.pocmarketing.org), a non-profit organization that aims to support the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) media channel, hosted 270 healthcare marketers at its annual POC NOW Industry Summit at City Winery in New York City, March 22nd. For the event's inaugural POC Excellence Awards, POCMA gathered a panel of independent industry experts to review entries across four categories. POCMA awarded three companies and named eight finalists based on criteria including overall strategy, creativity, and performance.

Our new logo captures our new direction, the arrows reflect the different member types and the direction of the arrows symbolize unity (PRNewswire)

Point of Care Marketing Association Celebrates Annual Summit with Debut Point of Care Excellence Awards

Best Patient Targeted Campaign

CMI Media Group's winning campaign focused on facilitating discussion through empowering patients and educating Health Care Professionals (HCP) on brand benefits at the point of care.

Finalists: BBH London, WebMD POC.

Best Custom POC Creative

Physician's Weekly won the Best Custom POC Creative for its HCP-facing content at the POC created with Nuance Communications, Inc., a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. Nuance Communications leveraged the PW Feature Report, a 2 foot-by-3 foot printed wallboard, to educate HCPs through creative messaging on their AI-powered technology, Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX™). The customized creative provided a window into their DAX product, capturing the product experience and including a large QR code for a video showing how the latest in AI improves patient care and overall workflow.

"We are excited that Nuance Communications appreciates the value of our format and connection with HCPs in the POC back office," said Joe Marziani, chief revenue officer. "The custom creative educates physicians where they practice, increasing adoption and utilization of their timesaving AI-driven solution."

Finalists: U360 Medical, CheckedUp.

Best POC Media Partner to Elevate the Educational Experience

Physician's Weekly won for adding augmented reality to its in-office Patient Exam Room posters that cover 20 medical conditions and counting. Shivoo Studios, a virtual reality company, built PW's Web/AR experience, which doesn't require wearing AR glasses or downloading mobile apps to access. Using a personal smart device, patients scan the QR code displayed on the Patient Exam Room print poster and engage with interactive 3D elements that explain health concepts in either English or Spanish.

"In educating patients and caregivers, we wanted to take the comfort and convenience of print and add the dynamic engagement and flexibility that Web/AR provides," said Christy Tetterton, chief strategy and marketing officer of Physician's Weekly. "We went from introducing the concept at the 2022 POC NOW Summit to then prototyping, iterating, and launching in twelve months, so to have a panel of independent judges honor us with this award is extra special."

Finalists: PatientPoint, ConnectiveRX.

Best Campaign Addressing Health Equity/DE&I

PatientPoint, in partnership with their client Susan G. Komen created the campaign, "A Health Equity Revolution." This campaign brought trusted breast health resources and support to patients, families and providers at the POC to connect with the Black community when and where health was top of mind.

"PatientPoint and Susan G. Komen share the belief that health equity begins at the point of care where technology and education can directly impact lives," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "This partnership has been very successful in addressing health disparities, reaching audiences in their physician's office and sparking important, possibly life-saving conversations. PatientPoint is thrilled to be recognized by Point of Care Marketing Association as we continue to make EVERY doctor-patient engagement better."

Finalists: Health Monitor Network, Phreesia.

"The Point of Care Marketing Association thanks all who submitted in our inaugural Point of Care Excellence awards. The competition was tough and we are proud of the great work being done in this industry to educate patients and HCPs to improve patient outcomes. We look forward to seeing the work continue with submissions for our awards next year," said POCMA Executive Director Nicole Divinagracia.

About Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes.

About Physician's Weekly

Physician's Weekly is a leading source of trusted medical information, perspectives, and education for healthcare providers and patients.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing.

