THE ORIGINAL BABY FOOT® CELEBRATES THEIR 25-YEAR LANDMARK

Over 25 Million of their signature Foot Peels sold worldwide

SPRINGFIELD, Miss., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The original Baby Foot® formulation was created in Japan in 1997 and quickly created a new category in the market. This simple and effective at-home treatment relieves common foot issues including dryness, cracked soles, and layers of dead skin. Its popularity exploded rapidly as it was so effective that it made users' feet feel as soft as a baby's foot. Thus, it officially gained the trademarked name of Baby Foot®.

For the past 25 years, Baby Foot has created unparalleled foot care products that offer the luxury and effectiveness of spa treatments you can feel and maintain at home (PRNewswire)

After launching in the U.S. in 2012, Baby Foot was showcased on The Today Show by host Kathie Lee Gifford, and quickly became a household name, and ultimately went viral. Actress and singer Zendaya shared her personal Baby Foot experience with Refinery 29, where it was dubbed "The Internet's Favorite Foot Peel."1 Byrdie's editors also showcased Baby Foot in an article titled, "I Tried the Viral 'Baby Foot' Peel and My Feet Have Never Been Softer."2

Due to rave reviews from beauty editors and skincare experts, Baby Foot has stood the test of time and continued to grow in popularity, over two decades since it was launched in the U.S.

Baby Foot offers the best-in-class total foot care package to care for and maintain your feet at home. Our scientifically formulated peels contain a unique combination of 16 types of natural extracts that range from citrus to chamomile and seaweed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Fruit acids, such as glycolic acid and citric acid, work to slough away dead skin, while salicylic acid and lactic acid stimulate a flaking effect. This gentle process works to safely penetrate layers of dead skin cells and break down the cell structures that bind the dead skin layers. As a result, the dead skin peels away easily to reveal the fresh healthy layer leaving your feet baby soft.

Since the pandemic, consumers are accustomed to seeking out DIY professional-grade treatments that mimic the spa experience. Baby Foot brings the luxury foot spa experience and results right into the comfort of your home at an affordable cost. Due to the meteoric growth of men's grooming products market, their Men's Foot Peel has quickly taken off.

Baby Foot offers a selection of at-home foot care products that are quick and easy to use. "More than ever before, convenient and affordable self-care beauty treatments that deliver professional results are in high demand," explains Vera Gibbons, Owner and CEO of Baby Foot USA.

"For decades, skin care professionals have recommended Baby Foot to their clients as the most effective at-home solution for feet. The recommended usage is 3 to 4 times a year and is safe and effective for people of all ages, excluding children," she said.

"Baby Foot has maintained the commitment to providing the highest quality ingredients and most innovative products and we are committed to continuing to raise the bar on this expanding beauty category for the next 25 years," says Ms. Gibbons.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel - Lavender Scented

Baby Foot Spa Bundle includes Original Peel, 2 Foot Soaks & Foot Scrub

Visit us at www.babyfoot.com or Amazon.

For more information, info@babyfoot.com.

Baby Foot (PRNewswire)

