LOWE'S DONATES $500,000 TO HELP COMMUNITIES ACROSS U.S. RECOVER FROM TORNADO DEVASTATION

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $500,000 to continue to support relief and recovery efforts across the nation's heartland after dozens of destructive and deadly tornadoes in recent weeks. The donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food and comfort to those affected by the tornado outbreak.

Lowe's is donating $500,000 and continuing to provide hands-on volunteer support to help with tornado relief efforts.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the extreme tornadoes that have impacted our associates and customers across the South and Midwest," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our stores and associates are committed to providing assistance at a time when our neighbors need us more than ever, and this donation will help our nonprofit and Pro partners respond to critical needs."

On Thursday, Lowe's associates went door-to-door in Little Rock, Arkansas, Coralville, Iowa, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to pass out more than 1,100 free buckets filled with supplies to help residents clean up after tornadoes left widespread damage. Associates also partnered with local emergency management officials and first responders to clean up debris and pass out other critical supplies.

The previous week, Lowe's store associates in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, donated over 700 cases of water and more than 450 buckets with supplies to assist residents and first responders after an EF4 tornado tore through the small community. In the coming weeks, associates across the South and Midwest will continue to volunteer and distribute supplies to help communities recover.

Lowe's is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Last year, the fund helped nearly 3,000 associates with more than $4.1 million in financial aid.

