The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Reignites its Global Missions with a Three-City Texas Tour

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will lead BMOTIA executives to Dallas, Austin and Houston to showcase the destination's offerings to Texans and celebrate 50 years of independence

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- - Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is heading to the Lone Star State to showcase the 16-island destination's latest tourism offerings and developments, spotlight The Bahamas' tourism outlook and connect with key industry leaders, partners and media in three major cities in Texas, April 12-14, 2023.

The Global Missions in Texas will be led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. He will be accompanied by Latia Duncombe, BMOTIA's Director General, and other senior MOT executives. They will give industry leaders in these markets the tools they need to share why visiting The Bahamas should be on Texas residents' 2023 bucket list.

Building on the success of the initiative in 2022, the "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Missions tour will transport a taste of The Bahamas to Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas, respectively, and also celebrate the country's 50th Anniversary of Independence, highlighting a year-long calendar of events that visitors and Bahamian residents can join and enjoy. The Global Missions aim to heighten awareness of The Islands of The Bahamas brand in key markets and drive tourism business to the destination.

The U.S. Department of State reported 1.6 million Texas residents received a passport in 2022, the largest single year distribution in the last 5 years, meaning there is more opportunity for Texans to visit and see for themselves why the spirit of The Bahamas is so special.

"With statistics showing an increase in international travel among Texans, now is the time for Texas residents to choose The Bahamas for their short haul vacations this summer and beyond," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. "We want The Bahamas to be the initial stamp in first-time traveller's passports, but we also look forward to welcoming back our repeat visitors who continue to choose us for their Caribbean vacation."

With direct flights that will get travellers to The Bahamas in just three hours, paradise doesn't have to feel a world away. Frequent airlift makes the destination easily accessible for Texans, with daily and weekend service via American Airlines and United Airlines, respectively, from Dallas, Saturday service from Austin via American Airlines and daily service from Houston via United Airlines. Grand Bahama Island and the Out Islands are also just a connection away through Nassau.

The "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour will continue throughout the summer 2023, including stops in Los Angeles, California, Atlanta, Georgia. BMOTIA will also be heading to the United Kingdom this fall.

Travellers who book their 2023 Bahamas vacation can expect year-long celebrations, events and festivities as the destination commemorates a golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence. Highlights from the upcoming 50th independence celebrations include the National Family Island Sailing Regatta; the 50th on Bay Street Festival, an exciting street festival showcasing Bahamian art, cuisine, performances and more; Bahama Rock, a celebration of Bahamian music, and much more.

