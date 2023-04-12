Health In Tech Partners With 6 Degrees Health to Accelerate Implementation of Level-Funded Health Plans with Transparency, Control, and Predictability

Brokers and Employers with groups ranging from 5-150 lives will benefit from the partnership's fully integrated, solution-based products for the level-funded healthcare market.

STUART, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Tech ("HIT", or "the Company"), the industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and reimagines self-funded health plans, today announced - to accelerate implementation with 6 Degrees Health to offer a new, value-based, level-funded health plan option for groups ranging from 5-150 lives.

The fully integrated solution offered by the partnership provides a much-needed option for brokers and employers looking to control costs while still providing quality coverage for their employees. The partnership's value-based, level-funded approach is unique in the marketplace and offers several advantages over traditional Fully Insured and Level-Funded health plans.

Some of the key advantages of the partnership include the following:

-Integration where it matters.

A fully integrated solution that offers a single point of contact for all individuals involved.

-Level-Funded FIRM Quotes in 2 Minutes.

Through the industry's fastest underwriting and broker-quoting platform, Do It Yourself Benefit Systems (eDIYBS), a proprietary technology of Health In Tech, users can produce a proposal in as little as 2 minutes or less.

-Professional Plus, a Value-Based Payment Program Blended with Direct Contracts and a Physician Network.

Professional Plus combines the comfort of a physician network with the savings of reference-based pricing, giving members more flexibility in decision-making and additional comfort for those who prefer contracted providers.

-MediShield Legal Defense.

MediShield provides full legal representation and defense for clients.

"Following on our partnership announcement in January, we are very excited that a new, value-based option for the level-funded healthcare market is fully implemented," said Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health In Tech, "This partnership will allow us to provide brokers, employers, employees, and TPAs with a fully integrated solution that offers transparency, control, and predictability."

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at https://healthintech.com/.

About 6 Degrees Health

6 Degrees Health is a service-first cost containment company that aims to set healthcare free from the constraints of traditional networks. 6 Degrees Health brings integrity to historically opaque billing practices.

