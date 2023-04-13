Gen to Announce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on May 11, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced that its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2023 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Call

May 11, 2023

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Conference call dial-in and live webcast link available on Investor.GenDigital.com

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Contact Mary Lai

Media Contact Jenna Torluemke Gen

Gen IR@GenDigital.com

Press@GenDigital.com

