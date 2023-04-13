Universal Technical Institute and Snap-on to Continue Preparing Students for Transportation Industry Careers

UTI campuses will receive training tools, while students will receive discounts as part of the extended partnership

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and energy education programs, is announcing the extension of its alliance with Snap-on to ensure automotive, diesel, motorcycle, marine and collision repair technician students have the tools and training they need to launch careers in the transportation industry. UTI has counted Snap-on as an industry partner for more than 20 years.

Snap-on continues program with Universal Technical Institute (PRNewswire)

Their new five-year agreement means Snap-on will continue supplying students in these programs offered at 14 campuses in eight states with state-of-the-industry training tools and equipment, along with exclusive student discounts. Students who are near graduation, have no outstanding obligations to the school, and who have not previously taken part in a tool voucher program on any UTI, MMI, or NASCAR Tech-affiliated campus may be eligible to participate in the UTI Tool Voucher Program. Additionally, all UTI, NASCAR Tech or MMI students, regardless of program, may participate in Snap-on's tool discount and financing program(s) upon meeting the qualification requirements.

"Our continued collaboration with Snap-on supports future technicians with the training and tools required for a career in the transportation industry," said John Dodson, VP of Business Alliances and NASCAR at UTI. "Our students have high standards and want to make a substantial impact on the industry, and that's why we work with top companies like Snap-on. We're also excited that they've expanded our partnership to support our 'Instructor of the Year' program."

Snap-on has begun sponsoring recognition of the "Instructor of the Year" recipients across UTI, MMI and NASCAR Tech campus locations. This includes annual updates and imagery of the award winners on a featured wall. The "Instructor of the Year" award is given to the instructor with the best results based on Education Satisfaction Index and Course Completion Rates, and who is considered a true model of a UTI instructor – one with an overall positive influence on the campus that works with and mentors peers and collaborates with supporting departments.

"Upskilling America's workforce is critical to the future of our country. Partnerships with UTI ensure students are prepared for their careers as professional technicians," said Andy Lobo, President Snap-on Industrial. "Providing future makers and fixers with professional-grade tools, industry-specific curriculum and the support of trained instructors sets them up on a successful path forward. "

For more information on UTI and its wide range of programs and training, visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

avitucci@uti.edu

(480) 710-6843

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.