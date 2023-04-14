New software offering helps small and medium-sized enterprises set accurate, achievable decarbonization targets

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of Zeigo, a sustainability software ecosystem built to simplify and accelerate climate action for companies of all sizes. Zeigo complements Schneider Electric's existing sustainability consulting services and enhances a growing portfolio of digital solutions.

Meet Zeigo™, Schneider Electric’s Innovative Suite of SaaS Sustainability Solutions to Drive Decarbonization (PRNewswire)

Zeigo will bring existing Schneider Electric digital tools for sustainability together with a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application – Zeigo Activate – designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) decarbonize. The new application, developed by Schneider Electric's sustainability experts, will go beyond existing solutions in the market by delivering easy emissions calculations paired with a customized decarbonization roadmap and a regionally tailored solutions provider marketplace.

Sustainability simplified with the Zeigo ecosystem

Increasingly, SMEs are being pressured to decarbonize, whether by customers seeking to reduce Scope 3 emissions throughout the value chain or by new global regulatory and compliance obligations. Zeigo Activate will help SMEs measure their emissions baseline, set reduction goals, and accelerate decarbonization efforts by providing the tools and knowledge needed to move swiftly from ambition to action.

"Many barriers have kept SMEs from decarbonizing, including lack of awareness, the availability of pragmatic tools, and limited access to resources. Zeigo Activate levels the playing field for these companies by providing easy, actionable solutions," said Steve Wilhite, President of Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business. "The application has the potential to revolutionize how SMEs decarbonize while driving significant value for companies of all sizes seeking to address value chain emissions."

Zeigo Activate joins two existing Schneider Electric digital solutions rebranded under the Zeigo name that are designed to meet the carbon reduction needs of organizations of any size.

Formerly known as Zeigo , Zeigo Power allows users throughout Europe to digitally tender renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), making clean energy procurement effortless and accessible. allows users throughoutto digitally tender renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), making clean energy procurement effortless and accessible.

Formerly known as NEO Network, Zeigo Network connects like-minded companies on the journey to decarbonization and has more than 600 global corporate members today. The software platform provides access to educational resources, community connections, and a robust solutions provider marketplace for the energy transition. connects like-minded companies on the journey to decarbonization and has more than 600 global corporate members today. The software platform provides access to educational resources, community connections, and a robust solutions provider marketplace for the energy transition.

Clients to benefit from a single Zeigo ecosystem

Zeigo is designed to accelerate the sustainability efforts of both large organizations with clear climate goals and SMEs that are just getting started. Regardless of size, organizations can use Zeigo tools to effectively tackle their climate challenges, including:

Reducing energy consumption and emissions

Access to energy market intelligence and education

Connection to regional solution providers in renewables, energy efficiency, and carbon offsets to drive action

"Zeigo puts the power of decarbonization into the hands of all organizations, and we're excited to see how this ecosystem will accelerate the global net zero pursuits of all of our clients," said Wilhite.

To learn more about Zeigo, visit www.zeigo.com Follow us on: Twitter | LinkedIn | Blog

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #PressRelease #Sustainability #Zeigo #ESG #scope3 #SME #decarbonization

Related resources:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric