Onward Energy Announces New Director Steve Berberich

Berberich is an internationally recognized expert on the Energy Transition who served as President and CEO of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) from 2011-2020

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, Steve Berberich has joined the Board of Directors of Onward Energy.

From 2011-2020, Berberich served as President and CEO of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), where he oversaw a multi-year effort to expand regional operations and decarbonize the grid.

"We are extremely pleased to have Steve Berberich join our Board," said Onward CEO Steve Doyon. "With over six gigawatts of wind, solar and natural gas generation across 22 states, Onward is a microcosm of the Energy Transition. As an internationally recognized expert on that Transition, Steve is ideally situated to help lead Onward through the challenges and opportunities of the next decade."

In addition to his service at CAISO, Berberich has broad experience with domestic and international electrical operations, grid management, and electrical and related commodity markets.

"The Energy Transition is the greatest industrial challenge of the 21st Century, and I'm excited to help Onward navigate it," said Berberich. "Onward's motto is 'Where Renewable Meets Reliable,' which summarizes our goal to decarbonize grid operations while maintaining system stability. With a world-class operating team and state-of-the-art generating assets, Onward is in a strong position to help its customers meet their climate goals while keeping the lights on."

About Onward Energy: Onward Energy is an independent power generator that owns and operates over 6GW of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the U.S. With 56 projects in 22 states, Onward Energy is a national leader in the clean energy transition, investing in the next generation of reliable, clean technologies that will enable our customers and communities to meet their decarbonization goals faster. More information can be found at www.OnwardEnergy.com

