VARSITY SPIRIT PARTNERS WITH CONN SELMER AS OFFICIAL MUSIC INSTRUMENT PARTNER FOR VARSITY PERFORMING ARTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that Conn Selmer becomes the official music instrument partner for Varsity Performing Arts, a division of Varsity Spirit, and the leading source of elevating the student experience through performing arts.

Conn Selmer, the great American Band & Orchestra Company, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for student, amateur, and professional use. With a tradition of innovation and superior musical performance, historic brands such as Vincent Bach, C.G. Conn, King, Holton, Selmer, Armstrong, Leblanc, Ludwig, Musser, and Scherl & Roth have built a legacy unparalleled by other instrument manufacturers.

As a part of Varsity Spirit, which provides events for over one million students annually, Varsity Performing Arts is committed to providing performing arts events for students across the country and is excited to have Conn Selmer as the official musical instrument sponsor for collaboration on both the creation and execution of these events. Conn Selmer will add critical perspective to ensure new and existing events meet band directors' needs and expand music education opportunities for young performers nationwide.

"Varsity Performing Arts is excited to collaborate with Conn Selmer on the new event experiences in the performing arts space," says Matt Deimund, Chief Transformation Officer at Varsity Spirit. "Conn Selmer has a historic legacy in leading growth and innovation in music education, and we are thrilled to partner to elevate the student experience."

Conn Selmer will also be partnering with Varsity Brands' IMPACT program to support new and existing schools by providing musical instruments and educational resources through the many Conn Selmer dealers in the United States.

"Conn Selmer is excited to work with Varsity to expand opportunities to more performers in the performing arts space," says Mike Kamphuis, Vice President, Sales and Education, Conn Selmer.

In addition to the unparalleled respect Conn Selmer has earned for its products, the Conn Selmer Division of Education is the industry leader in providing exemplary programs, services, and advocacy tailored to the positive growth and development of music education worldwide.

For more information about Varsity Performing Arts, please visit varsityperformingarts.com.

About Varsity Performing Arts

Varsity Performing Arts is a division of Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheer, dance, and scholastic band with a mission to elevate the performing experience for all students through camps, education, and events. Through educational initiatives, Varsity Performing Arts works with directors, leaders, and participants across campuses to develop opportunities for collaborative spirit in school and the surrounding community. For more information on Varsity Performing Arts, and to stay up to date on program and event lineups, visit varsityperformingarts.com.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Conn Selmer

Conn Selmer, Inc., is an American manufacturer of musical instruments for concert bands, marching bands and orchestras. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steinway Musical Instruments and was formed in 2003 by combining the Steinway properties, The Selmer Company and United Musical Instruments. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovation and superior musical performance, the company is based in Elkhart, Indiana and is known as the leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for student, amateur, and professional use.

