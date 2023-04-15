Arc XP achieves AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Status

Designation recognizes Arc XP's enhanced benefits for media and entertainment organizations

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Competency. The AWS Media & Entertainment Competency verifies that Arc XP's digital experience software-as-a-service (Saas) platform, anchored by its agile content management system (CMS) and front-end experience platform, can deliver the digital solutions media and entertainment organizations seek to create and distribute content, monetize websites, and deliver multichannel experiences at scale.

The media and entertainment industry is transforming as customers re-imagine glass-to-glass workflows across broadcast, content production, direct to consumer, media supply chain and archive, and data science and analytics. Media and entertainment customers demand optimal solutions that allow them to realize the complete business value of migrating to the cloud. Media and entertainment clients seek to balance the flexibility of the cloud with the ability to focus their development efforts on initiatives that are truly differentiating for their businesses. Not all SaaS solutions are created equal and they do not always provide customers the tools to realize the complete operational and economic benefits of operating in the cloud.

The AWS Media & Entertainment Competency designation is the way to differentiate AWS Partners that have engineered their solutions and demonstrated the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale. Finally, and most importantly, they have a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.

"Media and entertainment is a unique market with complex, industry-specific needs. Generic CMS and front-end solutions leave customers with significant work to close the gap on their critical requirements. Arc XP has the pedigree to help customers excel at creating exceptional digital businesses, and the proven success with the world's largest media brands to give customers confidence," said Matthew Monahan, Chief Technology Officer at Arc XP. "We're incredibly proud to have achieved the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, proving that among a broad market of vendors, we have one of the best-possible offerings for our clients in this field. We're proud to work with AWS, who allows us to keep our focus on our customers and whose brand provides an inherent promise of stability and innovation."

Arc XP's cloud-native ecosystem of integrated tools leverages over 100 AWS services. Built on a modular architecture, Arc XP's agile CMS, Arc XP Content, can be easily integrated into an existing technology stack or used with the fully hosted and managed Arc XP Experience Platform as a full enterprise suite to manage content and digital experiences.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In addition to the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, Arc XP has achieved the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency and is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). For AWS customers, Arc XP is also available in AWS Marketplace .

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-native digital experience platform (DXP) that helps organizations across the globe create and distribute content, monetize websites and drive ecommerce, and deliver multichannel experiences. Arc XP's integrated ecosystem of cloud-native tools features an agile content management system, a suite of digital subscription tools, a built-in DAM and video platform, and a fully hosted and managed low-code front-end experience platform. Arc XP supports over 2,000 websites for customers in more than 25 countries. See what Arc XP can do for you at www.arcxp.com .

