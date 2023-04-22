Jackery Announces 'Go Green with Jackery' Event to Mark World Earth Day 2023 and Encourage Environmental Protection

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery (US, CA, UK), the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, has announced the launch of Go Green with Jackery (US, CA, UK), its official event to mark the 54th World Earth Day, which falls on April 22, 2023. Officially kicking off on April 22, 2023, running to May 21 each local time, 2023, the event aims to encourage users to Think Green, Take Action, and Cut Emissions by practicing energy conservation and green environmental protection, in line with Jackery's mission "to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere."

Lucky winners will be rewarded with generous prizes during the event

During the event, users can earn carbon reduction points, which can be exchanged for gifts in the Jackery Member Center (gifts can be redeemed after the event has finished), for participating and completing tasks such as public welfare votes, social media sharing, recommending new users, registering/logging in, completing Jackery life sharing tasks, and completing intelligent ordering tasks. All user actions will be globally ranked, with the top 50 users receiving the ultimate prize from Jackery. The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station, with a value of up to $2,099(CA: $2,699, UK£1,999), is one of the top prizes to be won in the lottery. What's more, the user ranking number one on the CarbonCut leaderboard (whoever has cut the most carbon emission from their daily lives) at the end of the event period, will bag the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro worth $2,798(CA: $3,089, UK£2,599).

Additionally, users can participate in a lucky draw to get CarbonCut Pro Badges, gift cards, Jackery refurbished machines, solar panels, and other fantastic prizes. The top five prizes will be shipped on June 21 according to the global ranking and the prizes of the 6-50 winners will be sent from May 22. Jackery has also launched special discount coupons so users can win prizes by entering the discount code at checkout.

Jackery has launched a series of global public welfare activities to protect the earth through practical actions

As part of its sustainability and green-friendly promise, Jackery has consistently contributed in nume,rous ways to the community, environment, and beyond, through a series of activities that has firmly cemented the Company's image in the hearts of customers.

John Zhao, CMO of Jackery, commented, "Since Jackery's founding, it has been our responsibility to drive the planet's future development with clean energy. We specialize in solar generators which bundle a high-capacity power station with advanced technology solar panels that enable environmentally-conscious people to power their devices in a greener way. In line with this for Earth Day 2023, Jackery is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint and will continue to maintain close cooperation with environmental NGOs as we have always done."

As a result of this close cooperation, Jackery has become the proud official corporate partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF), aiming to play an active role as a renewable energy innovator to improve the health of America's forest ecosystem, restore wildlife habitats, and jointly plant 10,000 trees. In addition, Jackery donated 11,000 euros to the oldest and largest environment association in Germany, Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), to permanently protect 10 square kilometers of forest.

Jackery also participated in the Public Welfare Foundation's Zensho Umi No Mori tree planting project, donating 1,000 trees to contribute to environmental protection. Furthermore, Jackery also joined Discovery Japan's Green Collage project, conducting environmental and ecological education for primary school students for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

As a renewable energy innovator providing first-class portable power, Jackery hopes to help improve the environment through continued various public welfare activities and enhance people's quality of life, empowering more people to enjoy the benefits of clean energy.

Please keep a close eye on the official Go Green with Jackery Earth Day (US, CA, UK) event website on April 22 to participate in the event, embrace green energy, and protect the earth together.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018. Together, we are committed to making the world a better place.

