ASES National Solar Conference SOLAR 2023: A Net Zero Emissions Event

BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Solar Energy Society online and/or in person in Boulder this summer at SOLAR 2023! The ASES 52nd Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023 will be a net-zero emissions event. ASES will be achieving this by minimizing direct conference emissions in every area possible. For the remaining emissions, ASES will purchase carbon offsets and renewable energy credits (RECs). Along with this, ASES encourages attendees to reduce their personal carbon footprint as much as reasonably possible and is helping facilitate this by providing an opportunity for attendees to offset their carbon emissions for an additional $25 when they register for the conference and compiled recommendations and resources on their conference sustainability page .

There's Still Time to Take Advantage of the Early Bird Rates for SOLAR 2023

Early bird rates on conference registration are available until May 15 for SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All. The conference, slated for August 8-11, 2023, at the University of Colorado's main campus in Boulder, Colorado, will be a hybrid conference, with both online and in-person attendance options. ASES invites you to register by May 15 to receive significant early bird discounts on conference passes, events, workshops, and tours - prices increase on May 16, 2023.

The conference will feature a lineup of workshops, tours, and forums before and after the event. If you are interested in arriving early, there will be a Women's PV Hands-On Workshop the week prior from Monday through Friday, July 31 to August 4. On August 10, there will be a Climate Ride fundraiser bike ride. There are spots available for these activities and more - but space is limited - so be sure to register soon.

The Opening Reception on Tuesday, August 8 will feature Larry Sherwood of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), Martin Keller of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), and Erika Symmonds of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) during the Workforce Development Plenary. The conference will feature three other plenary sessions throughout the week.

Featured Speaker & Session Highlights:

Wednesday, August 9 - Local, National, International Outlook on Getting to 100% Renewable Energy featuring Dr. David Renné, Owner & Immediate Past President Dave Renné Renewables, Aspen Hill Films, & International Solar Energy Society (ISES), Jocelyn Durkay , Manager of Regulatory Affairs, Colorado Energy Office (CEO) Policy Unit, and Congressman Joe Neguse , Colorado's 2nd Congressional District Representative.

Thursday, August 10 - Grid Track: Microgrids for a More Resilient and Equitable Future

This session will provide a wide view of microgrids and how they can be used to create a more equitable and resilient grid, helping increase the resilience of communities. This will include case studies of grid shelters that provide broad value.

Friday, August 11 - Technical Workshop: Embedding Justice from the Beginning – JUST-R Metrics for Considering Energy Justice in Early-Stage Energy Research with Instructor Elizabeth Gill, Research Analyst, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

ASES hosts this hybrid conference to elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the critical role solar energy is playing in the global energy landscape. All the sessions will be live-streamed for viewing in real-time, and available later in a recorded format. The technical sessions include tracks such as Equity and Access, PV/Thermal Applications, Life Cycles, and Education. Additionally, the conference will include the ASES Annual Awards Banquet, a tour of the NREL research lab, a Mini Boulder Solar Tour, a National Solar Tour Luncheon, two NABCEP Courses, and a NABCEP Workshop. Details for all of the courses and events and the full conference schedule can be found at ases.org/conference .

The conference schedule is designed to offer many opportunities for students to expand their knowledge of renewable energy and network with established professionals in the field. ASES has dedicated specific sessions solely to young professionals and students who are interested in climate activism and the renewable energy industry. Namely, Students on Sustainability: Young Professionals Forum - Speed Networking with Professional Mentors which will allow students and emerging professionals to gain knowledge from experienced professionals, build networks, and obtain guidance for navigating early career challenges. This event attracts attendees from diverse professional backgrounds and represents the interdisciplinary nature of the renewable energy community. Additionally, the Spirit and Sustainability Forum will touch on accelerating the transformation to a world with renewable energy and sustainable living. Key principles include universal commitments to 100% renewable energy across all sectors and populations; JEDI principles; a circular economy (reuse, recycle, renew); environmental protection and restoration; and highest quality development standards. How do we grow the political will needed to make these commitments and successfully act on them? This forum will address these issues in a moderated informal listen-and-learn dialogue format that aims to build community and create new insights.

Friday, August 11, will also feature a special Solar Fiesta & EV Show open to the public on the CU Boulder campus. The Solar Fiesta & EV Show will be from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm MDT including a luncheon from 11:45 am - 1:00 pm MDT on the South Terrace. The event will have vendors from around the Boulder area, EVs, Tiny Watts, and an ASES National Solar Tour booth to check out, live music, solar cookers, and more. There will be a variety of networking opportunities available for all attendees given the hybrid conference format.

The visitor's guide, sponsorship opportunities, and other conference details can be found at ases.org/conference .

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, and the ASES National Solar Conference and National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org .

