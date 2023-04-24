WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $39.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.67, compared to $41.6 million and $0.68 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $42.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to $42.9 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended March 31,























2023

2022

















(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

















Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 42,301

$ 0.71

$ 42,851

$ 0.70

















Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(2,491)

(0.04)

(1,258)

(0.02)

















Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 39,810

$ 0.67

$ 41,593

$ 0.68

















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 13.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)

Total loan growth was 11.9% year-over-year and 7.0% annualized when compared to December 31, 2022 , reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth

Strong new commercial swap fee income, excluding fair market value adjustments, increased $1.7 million year-over-year

Controlled discretionary expenses, while continuing to make important long-term growth investments

WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its soundness, profitability, employee focus, and customer service as it continued to receive numerous national accolades the last few months

"WesBanco demonstrated the earnings power, capital, and liquidity to perform well during a quarter of industry volatility," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "I am pleased with both the company's performance and our employees continued commitment to serving the needs of our customers and communities. The recent naming of our company as One of America's Best Banks, and One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our teams."

Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "We continued to effectively execute our strategic business plans, during the quarter, as evidenced by our solid loan growth across all markets, disciplined expense management, and excellent credit quality. Our deposit granularity, as evidenced by our average deposit account size of $27,000, reflects the trust our customers have in our 153-year heritage as a community bank. Our current loan to deposit ratio of 83% also provides us with ample lending capacity to support our customers as they grow."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams, as well as more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2023, total portfolio loans were $10.9 billion, which increased 7.0% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2022, driven by strong growth across our markets, and the total commercial pipeline was $1.1 billion. Further, commercial real estate payoffs during the first quarter remained in the historical range of approximately $90 million.

Total deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $12.9 billion, down 2.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy. Further, the Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation have resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. Deposits declined approximately $360 million early during the quarter and remained flat through February and March. Despite the decrease in deposits, early in the quarter, the average loans to average deposits ratio remained relatively low at 83.5% for the first quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 4 basis points from the fourth quarter and 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 74 and 208 basis points, respectively, to 1.60%. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $1.9 million, mostly related to one long-term care facility credit. During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $3.4 million. Reflecting the current recorded provision and loan growth, as well as changes in prepayment assumptions, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2023 was $118.7 million, or 1.09% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.36% for the first quarter of 2023 increased 41 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. However, the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher funding costs as lower cost deposits were replaced with higher cost wholesale borrowings. While our robust legacy deposit base provides a pricing advantage, we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates on our funding sources, including rising competitive rates for public funds, which totaled approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023. Total deposit funding costs of 100 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 increased 88 basis points year-over-year and 43 quarter-over-quarter, or 57 and 28 basis points, respectively, when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of 13%, when compared to the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from May 2022 through February 2023. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 4 basis points, as compared to 8 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $16.6 million, or 15.4%, during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset higher funding costs.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $27.7 million decreased $2.7 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by lower bank-owned life insurance and mortgage banking income. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million year-over-year due to $1.9 million of higher death benefits received in the prior year period. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet as production continues to migrate towards shorter-term adjustable rate mortgage products. First quarter mortgage originations decreased 40% year-over-year to $162 million, with approximately 70% retained, as compared to 75% last year. New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.7 million from the prior year period to $1.8 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled negative $1.0 million during the first quarter, as compared to a positive $1.5 million last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $93.0 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment expense, partially offset by discretionary cost control. Salaries and wages increased $3.0 million, or 7.7%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases. Employee benefits increased $2.9 million from last year due to higher staffing levels, increased pension expense, and higher health insurance contributions. FDIC insurance expense increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to the 2 basis point increase in the minimum rate for all banks. Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. Lastly, restructuring charges of $3.2 million during the quarter reflect the associated write-downs of leases and fixed assets related to five properties, two of which are larger back-office facilities, to be closed later this year.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.82%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.22%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.11%, and total risk-based capital was 14.97%. In addition, tangible common equity to tangible assets improved 16 basis points on a sequential quarter basis to 7.44%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 7397505. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 25, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 9, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com. Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)





























For the Three Months Ended Statement of Income

March 31, Interest and dividend income

2023

2022

% Change

Loans, including fees

$ 133,406

$ 93,121

43.3

Interest and dividends on securities:















Taxable

19,086

14,112

35.2



Tax-exempt

4,790

4,344

10.3





Total interest and dividends on securities

23,876

18,456

29.4

Other interest income

3,273

597

448.2 Total interest and dividend income

160,555

112,174

43.1 Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

11,106

811

NM

Money market deposits

4,252

321

NM

Savings deposits

4,000

264

NM

Certificates of deposit

1,203

1,273

(5.5)





Total interest expense on deposits

20,561

2,669

670.4

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

11,300

575

NM

Other short-term borrowings

418

48

770.8

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,944

1,171

236.8





Total interest expense

36,223

4,463

711.6 Net interest income

124,332

107,711

15.4

Provision for credit losses

3,577

(3,438)

204.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

120,755

111,149

8.6 Non-interest income













Trust fees

7,494

7,835

(4.4)

Service charges on deposits

6,170

6,090

1.3

Electronic banking fees

4,605

5,345

(13.8)

Net securities brokerage revenue

2,576

2,220

16.0

Bank-owned life insurance

1,959

3,881

(49.5)

Mortgage banking income

426

1,923

(77.8)

Net securities gains/(losses)

145

(650)

122.3

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

232

(806)

128.8

Other income

4,046

4,544

(11.0)





Total non-interest income

27,653

30,382

(9.0) Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

41,952

38,937

7.7

Employee benefits

12,060

9,158

31.7

Net occupancy

6,643

7,234

(8.2)

Equipment and software

9,063

8,011

13.1

Marketing

2,325

2,421

(4.0)

FDIC insurance

2,884

1,522

89.5

Amortization of intangible assets

2,301

2,598

(11.4)

Restructuring and merger-related expense

3,153

1,593

97.9

Other operating expenses

15,744

16,074

(2.1)





Total non-interest expense

96,125

87,548

9.8 Income before provision for income taxes

52,283

53,983

(3.1)

Provision for income taxes

9,942

9,859

0.8 Net Income



42,341

44,124

(4.0) Preferred stock dividends

2,531

2,531

- Net income available to common shareholders

$ 39,810

$ 41,593

(4.3)







































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 125,605

$ 108,866

15.4



















Per common share data











Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

(1.5) Net income per common share - diluted

0.67

0.68

(1.5) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71

0.70

1.4 Dividends declared

0.35

0.34

2.9 Book value (period end)

39.34

39.64

(0.8) Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.27

20.87

(2.9) Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,217,711

61,445,399

(3.6) Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,375,053

61,593,365

(3.6) Period end common shares outstanding

59,246,569

60,613,414

(2.3) Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000

150,000

-



















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses. NM = Not Meaningful

































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2023

2022

% Change

















































Return on average assets









0.95 % 0.99 % (4.04) %











Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.01

1.02

(0.98)













Return on average equity









6.57

6.35

3.46













Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.98

6.54

6.73













Return on average tangible equity (1)







12.72

11.67

9.00













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.48

12.01

12.24













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.28

12.90

10.70













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.13

13.27

14.02













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.32

3.07

40.72













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







1.52

0.19

700.00













Net interest spread (2)









2.80

2.88

(2.78)













Net interest margin (2)









3.36

2.95

13.90













Efficiency (1) (2)









60.66

61.73

(1.73)













Average loans to average deposits







83.46

71.05

17.47













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.07

0.00

100.00













Effective income tax rate







19.02

18.26

4.16









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

















2023

2022

2022

2022

2022









































Return on average assets









0.95 % 1.18 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.99 %



Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.01

1.18

1.19

0.95

1.02





Return on average equity









6.57

8.18

8.05

6.43

6.35





Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.98

8.18

8.06

6.43

6.54





Return on average tangible equity (1)







12.72

16.05

15.39

12.35

11.67





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.48

16.05

15.41

12.36

12.01





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.28

18.09

17.23

13.80

12.90





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.13

18.10

17.25

13.82

13.27





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.32

4.00

3.59

3.20

3.07





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







1.52

0.82

0.41

0.26

0.19





Net interest spread (2)









2.80

3.18

3.18

2.94

2.88





Net interest margin (2)









3.36

3.49

3.33

3.03

2.95





Efficiency (1) (2)









60.66

56.91

58.13

61.91

61.73





Average loans to average deposits







83.46

78.43

75.01

72.36

71.05





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

0.07

0.02

0.04

0.00

0.00





Effective income tax rate







19.02

18.51

18.85

19.35

18.26





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 5,026,631

$ 4,878,479

$ 4,622,878

$ 4,803,043

$ 5,412,342









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt











loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

March 31,



December 31, December 31, 2022 Assets





2023

2022

% Change 2022 to March 31, 2023 Cash and due from banks

$ 152,756

$ 200,513

(23.8) $ 166,182 (8.1) Due from banks - interest bearing

444,747

1,168,985

(62.0) 242,229 83.6 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,843

12,757

(7.2) 11,506 2.9

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,465,996

2,911,373

(15.3) 2,529,140 (2.5)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,107,685; $1,092,993

















and $1,084,390, respectively)

1,239,247

1,157,202

7.1 1,248,629 (0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(212)

(285)

25.6 (220) 3.6

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,239,035

1,156,917

7.1 1,248,409 (0.8)



Total securities

3,716,874

4,081,047

(8.9) 3,789,055 (1.9) Loans held for sale

12,722

15,959

(20.3) 8,249 54.2 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

6,197,844

5,580,082

11.1 6,061,344 2.3

Commercial and industrial

1,519,808

1,513,078

0.4 1,579,395 (3.8)

Residential real estate

2,251,423

1,767,064

27.4 2,140,584 5.2

Home equity

692,001

592,872

16.7 695,065 (0.4)

Consumer

227,612

280,176

(18.8) 226,340 0.6 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,888,688

9,733,272

11.9 10,702,728 1.7 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(118,698)

(117,865)

(0.7) (117,790) (0.8)



Net portfolio loans

10,769,990

9,615,407

12.0 10,584,938 1.7 Premises and equipment, net

224,940

219,907

2.3 220,892 1.8 Accrued interest receivable

69,232

60,370

14.7 68,522 1.0 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,139,054

1,149,035

(0.9) 1,141,355 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

354,320

348,179

1.8 352,361 0.6 Other assets



389,991

244,613

59.4 358,122 8.9 Total Assets

$ 17,274,626

$ 17,104,015

1.0 $ 16,931,905 2.0























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,478,954

$ 4,670,520

(4.1) $ 4,700,438 (4.7)

Interest bearing demand

3,107,112

3,405,610

(8.8) 3,119,807 (0.4)

Money market

1,618,204

1,831,683

(11.7) 1,684,023 (3.9)

Savings deposits

2,784,780

2,679,053

3.9 2,741,004 1.6

Certificates of deposit

884,146

1,211,008

(27.0) 885,818 (0.2)



Total deposits

12,873,196

13,797,874

(6.7) 13,131,090 (2.0) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,280,000

123,898

933.1 705,000 81.6 Other short-term borrowings

111,176

158,538

(29.9) 135,069 (17.7) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,629

280,743

0.3 281,404 0.1



Total borrowings

1,672,805

563,179

197.0 1,121,473 49.2 Accrued interest payable

7,669

1,786

329.4 4,593 67.0 Other liabilities

245,499

193,860

26.6 248,087 (1.0) Total Liabilities

14,799,169

14,556,699

1.7 14,505,243 2.0























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,246,569, 60,613,414 and 59,198,963

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,636,061

1,636,705

- 1,635,877 - Retained earnings

1,096,924

998,315

9.9 1,077,675 1.8 Treasury stock (8,834,737, 7,467,892 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)

(307,507)

(261,012)

(17.8) (308,964) 0.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(234,399)

(111,312)

(110.6) (262,416) 10.7 Deferred benefits for directors

(1,940)

(1,698)

(14.3) (1,828) (6.1) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,475,457

2,547,316

(2.8) 2,426,662 2.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,274,626

$ 17,104,015

1.0 $ 16,931,905 2.0

















































WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





















Average balance sheet and





















net interest margin analysis







For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2023 2022













Average Average



Average Average

Assets









Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing







$ 279,448 4.29 %

$ 1,161,218 0.16 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)







10,750,132 5.03



9,712,085 3.89

Securities: (2)























Taxable









3,302,081 2.34



3,333,379 1.72

Tax-exempt (3)









800,804 3.07



729,380 3.06

Total securities









4,102,885 2.49



4,062,759 1.96

Other earning assets









45,879 2.82



15,446 3.81

Total earning assets (3)







15,178,344 4.32 %

14,951,508 3.07 % Other assets









1,792,210





2,041,090



Total Assets









$ 16,970,554





$ 16,992,598





























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits







$ 3,029,944 1.49 %

$ 3,403,499 0.10 % Money market accounts









1,632,738 1.06



1,806,719 0.07

Savings deposits









2,774,741 0.58



2,626,962 0.04

Certificates of deposit









862,703 0.57



1,254,603 0.41

Total interest bearing deposits







8,300,126 1.00



9,091,783 0.12

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings







970,000 4.72



180,024 1.30

Repurchase agreements









131,186 1.29



156,167 0.12

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



281,483 5.68



147,709 3.22

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





9,682,795 1.52 %

9,575,683 0.19 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits





4,580,164





4,576,749



Other liabilities









249,528





184,359



Shareholders' equity









2,458,067





2,655,807



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 16,970,554





$ 16,992,598



Taxable equivalent net interest spread







2.80 %



2.88 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin







3.36 %



2.95 %



















































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.4 million and

$4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was

$1.3 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest and dividend income 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Loans, including fees $ 133,406

$ 123,307

$ 109,562

$ 96,412

$ 93,121

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 19,086

18,655

17,531

15,825

14,112



Tax-exempt 4,790

4,853

4,916

4,706

4,344





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,876

23,508

22,447

20,531

18,456

Other interest income 3,273

2,103

2,108

1,504

597 Total interest and dividend income 160,555

148,918

134,117

118,447

112,174 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 11,106

7,264

2,953

1,153

811

Money market deposits 4,252

1,890

968

383

321

Savings deposits 4,000

2,454

1,067

330

264

Certificates of deposit 1,203

742

958

1,116

1,273





Total interest expense on deposits 20,561

12,350

5,946

2,982

2,669

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 11,300

2,634

348

411

575

Other short-term borrowings 418

324

147

48

48

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,944

3,736

3,175

2,778

1,171





Total interest expense 36,223

19,044

9,616

6,219

4,463 Net interest income 124,332

129,874

124,501

112,228

107,711

Provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 120,755

126,751

125,036

113,040

111,149 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,494

6,672

6,517

6,527

7,835

Service charges on deposits 6,170

6,762

6,942

6,487

6,090

Electronic banking fees 4,605

4,695

4,808

5,154

5,345

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,576

2,556

2,491

2,258

2,220

Bank-owned life insurance 1,959

2,464

1,999

2,384

3,881

Mortgage banking income 426

621

1,257

1,328

1,923

Net securities gains/(losses) 145

(600)

656

(1,183)

(650)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 232

550

2,040

(1,302)

(806)

Other income 4,046

4,050

5,546

5,330

4,544





Total non-interest income 27,653

27,770

32,256

26,983

30,382 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 41,952

42,606

44,271

41,213

38,937

Employee benefits 12,060

9,198

10,693

8,722

9,158

Net occupancy 6,643

6,262

6,489

6,119

7,234

Equipment and software 9,063

8,712

8,083

7,702

8,011

Marketing 2,325

1,788

2,377

2,749

2,421

FDIC insurance 2,884

2,051

2,391

1,937

1,522

Amortization of intangible assets 2,301

2,541

2,560

2,579

2,598

Restructuring and merger-related expense 3,153

11

66

52

1,593

Other operating expenses 15,744

17,286

15,011

15,946

16,074





Total non-interest expense 96,125

90,455

91,941

87,019

87,548 Income before provision for income taxes 52,283

64,066

65,351

53,004

53,983

Provision for income taxes 9,942

11,856

12,318

10,256

9,859 Net Income

42,341

52,210

53,033

42,748

44,124 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 125,605

$ 131,164

$ 125,808

$ 113,479

$ 108,866

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68 Net income per common share - diluted 0.67

0.84

0.85

0.67

0.68 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.71

0.84

0.85

0.67

0.70 Dividends declared 0.35

0.35

0.34

0.34

0.34 Book value (period end) 39.34

38.55

37.96

38.92

39.64 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.27

19.43

18.84

19.89

20.87 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,217,711

59,188,238

59,549,244

60,036,103

61,445,399 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,375,053

59,374,204

59,697,676

60,185,207

61,593,365 Period end common shares outstanding 59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,501

2,495

2,480

2,509

2,456

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing (1) $ -

$ 3,230

$ 4,583

$ 3,579

$ 3,731



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

-

1,711

1,756

2,120

1,348





Other non-accrual loans

39,216

36,474

26,428

29,594

32,024





Total non-accrual loans

39,216

38,185

28,184

31,714

33,372





Total non-performing loans

39,216

41,415

32,767

35,293

37,103



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,554

1,486

1,595

31

87





Total non-performing assets

$ 40,770

$ 42,901

$ 34,362

$ 35,324

$ 37,190





























Past due loans (2):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 12,920

$ 15,439

$ 21,836

$ 31,388

$ 28,322



Loans past due 90 days or more

4,570

5,443

24,311

9,560

6,142





Total past due loans

$ 17,490

$ 20,882

$ 46,147

$ 40,948

$ 34,464





























Criticized and classified loans (3):























Criticized loans

$ 116,608

$ 147,945

$ 163,176

$ 193,871

$ 234,143



Classified loans

57,222

102,555

86,861

126,257

123,837





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 173,830

$ 250,500

$ 250,037

$ 320,128

$ 357,980





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.04

0.05

0.24

0.09

0.06

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.36

0.39

0.32

0.35

0.38

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.37

0.40

0.33

0.35

0.38

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.24

0.25

0.21

0.21

0.22

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 1.60

2.34

2.43

3.14

3.68





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 118,698

$ 117,790

$ 114,584

$ 117,403

$ 117,865

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 9,127

8,368

8,938

7,718

8,050

Provision for credit losses

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 1,919

493

1,102

2

27





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.03 x 2.84 x 3.50 x 3.33 x 3.18 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

2.09 x 1.89 x 1.45 x 1.54 x 1.65 x



























































































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.82 % 9.90 % 9.68 % 9.51 % 9.67 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.22

12.33

12.51

12.49

13.25

Total risk-based capital

14.97

15.11

15.37

15.40

16.32

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.11

11.20

11.35

11.31

12.01

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.48

14.45

14.75

14.79

15.63

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

8.33

8.19

8.16

8.50

8.83

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.44

7.28

7.22

7.58

7.92

























































(1) Troubled debt restructurings no longer exist with Wesbanco's adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023.













(2) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(3) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 11 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.









Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,491

9

52

41

1,258

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,301

49,688

50,554

40,258

42,851



























Average total assets

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.01 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

0.95 %

1.02 %

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,491

9

52

41

1,258

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,301

49,688

50,554

40,258

42,851



























Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.98 %

8.18 %

8.06 %

6.43 %

6.54 %

























Return on average tangible equity:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,818

2,007

2,022

2,037

2,052

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 41,628

51,686

52,524

42,254

43,645



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 12.72 %

16.05 %

15.39 %

12.35 %

11.67 %



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 14.28 %

18.09 %

17.23 %

13.80 %

12.90 %

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,491

9

52

41

1,258

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,818

2,007

2,022

2,037

2,052

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles



















and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 44,119

51,695

52,576

42,295

44,903



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.48 %

16.05 %

15.41 %

12.36 %

12.01 %



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 15.13 %

18.10 %

17.25 %

13.82 %

13.27 %

























Efficiency ratio:























Non-interest expense

$ 96,125

$ 90,455

$ 91,941

$ 87,019

$ 87,548

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (3,153)

(11)

(66)

(52)

(1,593)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 92,972

90,444

91,875

86,967

85,955



























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 125,605

131,164

125,808

113,479

108,866

Non-interest income

27,653

27,770

32,256

26,983

30,382

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 153,258

$ 158,934

$ 158,064

$ 140,462

$ 139,248

Efficiency ratio

60.66 %

56.91 %

58.13 %

61.91 %

61.73 %



















































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,491

9

52

41

1,258 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 42,301

$ 49,688

$ 50,554

$ 40,258

$ 42,851



















































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.04

-

-

-

0.02 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.71

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.70



























































Period End







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,







2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Tangible book value per share:



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

Tangible common equity

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775



























Common shares outstanding 59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414

























Tangible book value per share

$ 20.27

$ 19.43

$ 18.84

$ 19.89

$ 20.87

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

Tangible equity

1,345,285

1,294,672

1,261,654

1,331,931

1,409,259

Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

Tangible common equity

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775



























Total assets



17,274,626

16,931,905

16,604,747

16,799,624

17,104,015

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

Tangible assets

$ 16,144,454

$ 15,799,915

$ 15,470,749

$ 15,663,604

$ 15,965,958

























Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.33 %

8.19 %

8.16 %

8.50 %

8.83 %

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.44 %

7.28 %

7.22 %

7.58 %

7.92 %



















































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.

















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

















WESBANCO, INC.





















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.























Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983



Add: provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 55,860

$ 67,189

$ 64,816

$ 52,192

$ 50,545





























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983



Add: provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,153

11

66

52

1,593

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 59,013

$ 67,200

$ 64,882

$ 52,244

$ 52,138





























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983



Add: provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,153

11

66

52

1,593

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 59,013

67,200

64,882

52,244

52,138































Average total assets

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598





























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.41 %

1.60 %

1.53 %

1.23 %

1.24 %





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983



Add: provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,153

11

66

52

1,593

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 59,013

67,200

64,882

52,244

52,138































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 9.74 %

11.06 %

10.34 %

8.35 %

7.96 %





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):





















Income before provision for income taxes $ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983



Add: provision for credit losses 3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

(3,438)



Add: amortization of intangibles 2,301

2,541

2,560

2,579

2,598



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,153

11

66

52

1,593

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 61,314

69,741

67,442

54,823

54,736































Average total shareholders' equity 2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)



Average tangible equity

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 18.74 %

21.65 %

19.76 %

16.02 %

14.64 %































Average tangible common equity $ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 21.03 %

24.41 %

22.12 %

17.91 %

16.18 %

























































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.









(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





















View original content to download multimedia:

