FundamentalVR Awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the 2023 Global VR Surgical Simulation and Training Company of the Year

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundamentalVR, a global leader in immersive surgical training, is proud to announce it has been presented the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global VR Surgical Simulation and Training Company of the Year Award . With the rapid evolution of surgical training methods, the accolade is a testament to the company's dedication to improve surgical competence while cost-effectively accelerating human capability via precision simulation, and improving patient outcomes globally.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its top honor – the Company of the Year Award – to the organization that demonstrates excellence and a high degree of innovation and implementation in its field. The award recognizes companies with products and technologies that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

"FundamentalVR accelerates skill acquisition and medical product adoption by smoothening the learning curve. As it brings this acceleration to larger scales, FVR can lower the cost of adoption and deliver a significant return on investment for its customers," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst of Frost & Sullivan.

Created to transform traditional surgical training methods through virtual reality (VR) and a kinesthetic haptic system with data, artificial intelligence, and multimodal learning, the Fundamental Surgery platform allows users to hone their precision skills and stay up to date on the latest best practices in a truly immersive and hands-on way. Designed to be deployable worldwide and currently in use in over 30 countries, the platform features ground-breaking HapticVR™ technology that mimics the physical touch of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of bone textures, muscle, and soft tissue, aiming to lower surgical risks and improve patient outcomes.

"We are incredibly proud to see our work recognized with the distinguished Frost & Sullivan 2023 Company of the Year Award," said Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of FundamentalVR. "This honor is a testament to our team and their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare and encourages us to continue on our mission to transform the landscape of medical training and simulation through our platform."

About FundamentalVR

FundamentalVR delivers immersive multi-user simulations called 'Blended VR' underpinned with HapticVR™ interactions that enable device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate adoption and compliance across their customer and internal training programs provided on the multimodal Fundamental Surgery platform. The platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, providing deep data insight into competency and skills development, accelerating safe adoption across the board, and is the only platform accredited by leading global education institutions. The unlimited multi-user capabilities and mixed modalities all work individually or together for each business case, accelerating the time in which products and procedures can be brought to market and improve patient outcomes.

