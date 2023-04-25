InComm Payments Expands Brazil Operations with New Technology Development Hub

Building on company's ten-year Brazilian presence, IT hub launch kicks off commitment to strengthen the country's Fintech industry through new job creation and educational initiatives

ATLANTA and SÃO PAULO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced the launch of InComm Payments Brazil Technology Ltda., an information technology (IT) hub dedicated to developing payments solutions for industries including retail, financial services, mobile payments and more. Based in Fortaleza, the IT hub expands InComm Payments' Brazil operations and intends to create approximately 200 jobs throughout the country for various financial technology (Fintech) development roles, which will support both local and international projects under the leadership of the company's U.S. development teams.

"Since entering the Brazilian market in 2012, we have been fortunate to welcome many passionate technology developers to our team from across the country," said Mark Holt, CIO of InComm Payments. "Our new hub seeks to further strengthen Brazil's talent pool by creating opportunities for both students and seasoned professionals to enhance their skillsets and explore new possibilities for their careers. The IT roles we create here will greatly complement our U.S. developers, whose industry-leading work continues to drive payments innovation across more than 40 countries where we have a presence."

InComm Payments Brazil Technology will consider applicants from across Brazil with a focus on hiring positions for software engineers, quality assurance (QA) automation, database administrators (DBAs), DevOps, database developers and many more. In addition to supporting new job creation, the IT hub will explore partnerships with Brazilian educational institutions to design programs for students to receive hands-on industry experience and connect with opportunities for full-time employment.

"The payments industry in Brazil is rapidly evolving, and a strong local workforce will be essential to ensuring its continued growth," said Ricardo Olivieri, Country Manager for Brazil at InComm Payments. "We would like to thank our business customers for their continued partnerships, as well as express our gratitude to community leaders for enabling us to bring these resources to the next generation of payments technology innovators."

InComm Payments Brazil Technology is founded on InComm Payments' 30-year history of developing payments technology solutions to meet the needs of consumers, merchants and brands worldwide. The Fortaleza hub joins InComm Payments' robust network of Brazilian facilities, including São Paulo-based InComm Brazil and Porto Alegre-based Todo Cartões, a closed-loop gift card processor that InComm Payments acquired in 2020.

