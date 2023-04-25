JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

Published: Apr. 25, 2023

Q1 2023 Financial Summary：

  • Revenue was RMB 5.86 billion.
  • Generated RMB 1.23 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.81 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.42 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.11 billion. Earnings per share was RMB 0.06.

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. According to the financial report, in Q1 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 5.86 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.11 billion.

Consumer electronics demand has been weak causing chip companies to accumulate high inventory levels and face increasing market pressure. In order to actively and effectively respond to market changes, JCET continuously invests in high-performance, advanced packaging technology, and in fields with continuously growing demand such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing, to prepare for a new round of application demand growth.

In recent years, JCET focused on technology development and has achieved HVM of advanced packaging technologies such as system level (SiP), wafer level, and 2.5D/3D. In Q1 2023, the proportion of advanced packaging revenue in the company's revenue continuously exceeded 60%, becoming the "ballast stone" for the company's development. JCET invested RMB 1.31 billion in R&D in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; in the first quarter of this year, R&D investment was RMB 0.31 billion, accounting for 5.3% of revenue. JCET has made breakthroughs in the field of chiplet technology, achieving ultra-large high-density fan-out flip chip heterogeneous integration of multiple chips in packages as large as 102mm x 102mm. It is also supported with a complete set of turnkey services from design to production, providing excellent microsystem integration solutions for high-performance computing applications.

In the field of automotive electronics, the company accelerates the R&D of advanced packaging technologies related to electric vehicles and autonomous driving with high-reliability standards, as well as the development of next-generation power device modules and other products, enhancing the differentiated competitiveness of advanced technologies and services and implementing them at their factories. In Q1 2023, the revenue of automotive electronics continued to grow with a year-on-year increase of 144%.

In 2023, JCET will maintain a reasonable level of growth in total capital expenditure, expanding production capacity to meet customer needs, while actively expanding the company's investment in R&D, infrastructure, technological innovation, and factory automation upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The combination of several factors has resulted in a sustained downturn in the semiconductor market. Although the short-term performance is under pressure, JCET will continuously adhere to the strategy of promoting international and domestic business, increase investment in cutting-edge technology and resources, and focus on higher-level packaging technologies such as automotive electronic chips and diversified solutions for chiplet. The company will carry out forward-looking infrastructure, R&D, and strategic production capacity expansion, accelerate the product development and market promotion mechanisms centered on intelligent solutions, explore market demand with greater potential for future development, and provide high-quality production technology services to global customers."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                




RMB in millions














Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS








Current assets








  Currency funds





3,312


2,459

  Trading financial assets





3,180


4,316

  Derivative financial assets





4


18

  Accounts receivable





2,605


3,689

  Receivables financing





119


59

  Prepayments





132


110

  Other receivables





42


61

  Inventories





2,636


3,152

  Other current assets





276


279

Total current assets





12,306


14,143

Non-current assets








  Long-term receivables





39


40

  Long-term equity investments





753


765

  Other equity investments





450


440

  Investment properties





88


89

  Fixed assets





19,045


19,517

  Construction in progress





897


807

  Right-of-use assets





551


578

  Intangible assets





477


483

  Goodwill





2,181


2,210

  Long-term prepaid expenses





25


28

  Deferred tax assets





251


247

  Other non-current assets





104


61

Total non-current assets





24,861


25,265

Total assets





37,167


39,408









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities








  Short-term borrowings





898


1,174

  Derivative financial liabilities





7


0

  Notes payable





280


339

  Accounts payable





3,504


4,634

  Contract liabilities





214


214

  Employee benefits payable





718


984

  Taxes and surcharges payable





196


210

  Other payables





377


378

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





2,847


3,096

  Other current liabilities





4


4

Total current liabilities





9,045


11,033

Non-current liabilities








  Long-term borrowings





2,528


2,721

  Lease liabilities





529


562

  Long-term employee benefits payable





14


14

  Deferred income





322


340

  Deferred tax liabilities





32


40

  Other non-current liabilities





52


55

Total non-current liabilities





3,477


3,732

Total liabilities





12,522


14,765

Equity








  Paid-in capital





1,780


1,780

  Capital reserves





15,103


15,080

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





269


400

  Surplus reserves





229


229

  Unappropriated profit





7,264


7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





24,645


24,643

Minority shareholders





0


0

Total equity





24,645


24,643

Total liabilities and equity





37,167


39,408









CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)      





RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2023


Mar 31, 2022

Revenue





5,860


8,138

Less: Cost of sales





5,166


6,599

          Taxes and surcharges





20


16

          Selling expenses





49


49

          Administrative expenses





171


258

          Research and development expenses





309


322

          Finance expenses





57


23

            Including: Interest expenses





64


43

                     Interest income





9


7

Add: Other income





32


56

         Investment income / (loss)





2


12

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures





(12)


(5)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 





8


3

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





5


(7)

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





6


1

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 





3


15

Operating profit / (loss)





144


951

Add: Non-operating income





0


5

Less: Non-operating expenses





3


0

Profit / (loss) before income taxes





141


956

Less: Income tax expenses





31


95

Net profit / (loss) 





110


861

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations





110


861

Classified by ownership








  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent





110


861

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders





0


0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period





7,154


4,334

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）





7,264


5,195

Other comprehensive income, net of tax





(131)


(32)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





(131)


(32)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss





11


0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan





1


0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments





10


0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss





(142)


(32)

  Cash flow hedge reserve





0


(4)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements





(142)


(28)

Total comprehensive income





(21)


829

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





(21)


829

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders





0


0

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share





0.06


0.48

  Diluted earnings per share





0.06


0.48

















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)       







RMB in millions














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2023


Mar 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services





6,984


8,815

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds





94


115

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities





53


70

Total cash inflows from operating activities





7,131


9,000

  Cash payments for goods and services





4,385


5,845

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees





1,194


1,249

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges





212


187

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities





106


79

Total cash outflows from operating activities





5,897


7,360

Net cash flows from operating activities





1,234


1,640

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from returns of investments





3,930


1,000

  Cash receipts from investment income





14


6

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
  and other long-term assets





26


26

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units





0


28

Total cash inflows from investing activities





3,970


1,060

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





839


899

  Cash payments for investments





2,780


1,650

Total cash outflows from investing activities





3,619


2,549

Net cash flows from investing activities





351


(1,489)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from borrowings





347


531

Total cash inflows from financing activities





347


531

  Cash repayments for debts





985


746

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses





53


42

      Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries





0


0

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities





33


143

Total cash outflows from financing activities





1,071


931

Net cash flows from financing activities





(724)


(400)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





(8)


(2)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





853


(251)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





2,453


2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD





3,306


2,512

















