Jelmar Names Quad's Periscope and Rise Interactive as Agencies of Record

CHICAGO and SUSSEX, Wis., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a respected leader in the household cleaning products industry well known for its CLR® and Tarn-X® brands, today announced it has named Quad agencies, Periscope and Rise Interactive, as its new marketing agencies of record. Both shops are teaming up to deliver brand-building work that engages audiences across all digital and media, including linear TV, over-the-top (OTT), programmatic, search, social, and CLR's website.

"Quad impressed us from the start with their creative outlook and deep expertise in digital," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "As we embrace a changing consumer landscape and strive for continued brand growth, Quad will help us explore new digital frontiers and further build awareness and recognition for CLR so we can continue to better engage with our fan base and reach a new generation of users as we continue to evolve our brand."

While the company is most known for the flagship CLR product – CLR® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover – recognized by its gray jug, CLR boasts a product portfolio of over 16 products that can tackle any area of the home from the bathroom to the kitchen, laundry, outdoor patio, and beyond. The innovative line of products is highly regarded as safe and effective, even on the toughest jobs. Many CLR brand products have earned approval from the EPA Safer Choice program or USDA Certified Biobased Product label: CLR® Calcium, Lime and Rust Remover, CLR Active Clear, CLR® Brilliant Bath, CLR® Outdoor Furniture Cleaner, CLR® Stain-Free Carpet, Floor & Fabric Cleaner, and more. The company's growth and innovation has expanded the CLR brand to over 100,000 retail outlets with broad distribution across trade channels.

The Jelmar team will continue to support the brand vision across all marketing channels showcasing its wide portfolio of products across relevant digital platforms. Periscope, the creative agency of Quad, will bring expertise in consumer strategy and inventive creative to focus on overall positioning, refreshed brand identity, and campaign execution for the CLR brand portfolio. Rise Interactive, the performance marketing agency of Quad, will leverage its proven, data-driven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience to drive digital growth for the CLR brand.

"Combining our strategic and creative chops in Periscope with Rise Interactive's media and digital performance expertise to build brands while driving demand is what we do best," said Eric Ashworth, President of Quad Agency Solutions and EVP of Product & Market Strategy. "To say we're proud to be partnering with Jelmar to inspire a new generation of brand enthusiasts is quite the understatement."

Quad prides itself on its relentless pursuit of creating a better way for its clients. The company's mission is to help brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Its modern approach and integrated marketing platform will be its foundation in supporting continued and sustainable business growth for the CLR brand.

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. A portion of the business is also dedicated to industrial sales through the CLR PRO® product line with an emphasis in the following segments: Automotive, Facilities Management and Industrial. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @CLR_products on Instagram.

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Quad's strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages: integrated marketing platform excellence, innovation, and culture and social purpose. Part of Quad, Periscope provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands. And Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables our analytical marketers to invest each dollar on the creative, audiences, tactics, and channels that will drive the greatest return. Please visit quad.com for more information.

