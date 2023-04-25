PathAI and ConcertAI Partner to Create First-in-Class Histopathology and Clinical Real-World Data Solutions

Researchers derive novel insights through the combination of PathAI's proprietary tumor microenvironment features with ConcertAI's multi-modal clinical data

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, and ConcertAI, a leader in AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology and real-world evidence (RWE) solutions for life sciences and healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a first-in-class quantitative histopathology and curated clinical real-world data (RWD) solution combining PathAI's PathExplore™ tumor microenvironment panel with ConcertAI's Patient360™ and RWD360™ products.

Utilizing real world H&E-stained samples from PathAI's pathology laboratory, PathExplore extracts quantitative measures of the tumor microenvironment, known as human interpretable features (HIFs), from whole slide images. These data are linked to Patient360's reference-standard abstracted clinical EMR, medical claims, and Social Determinants of Health data, allowing direct insights into current standards of care and treatment dynamics. Similarly, the data are also linked to RWD360, which provides scaled insights from structured EMR data, medical claims, and Social Determinants of Health for large populations.

"Real world data products include clinical and outcomes data, but are missing a critical component that links these, namely pathology, which has historically been non-standardized or with limited quantification," said Andy Beck, CEO and co-founder of PathAI. "Our collaboration with ConcertAI will offer access to a uniquely linked quantitative pathology dataset, allowing researchers to explore hypotheses far beyond the scope of small, controlled datasets, such as identifying and analyzing novel histological biomarkers correlated with patient treatment and outcomes."

"Analysis of tumor microenvironment characteristics is critical to understanding why certain patients respond to a specific therapy and others do not. It further allows the definition of clinical strategies that might increase the numbers of patients benefiting from current medicines and improve the effectiveness of new ones," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "With PathAI we are creating the first large scale clinical datasets linking pathology HIFs with EMR-derived clinical data, greatly enhancing the armamentarium of the translational and clinical development research communities."

ConcertAI and PathAI will jointly offer these combined solutions to biopharma customers, including translational research and real-world data teams. The initial solutions focus on bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. For more information, contact us at PathAI or ConcertAI, or visit us at PathAI's exhibit (Innovation Hub 02) and ConcertAI's exhibit (booth #4049) at ASCO in Chicago, IL, on June 2-6, 2023.

