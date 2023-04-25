Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

While the continued challenges from rising interest rates, coupled this quarter with heightened market volatility, brought amplified attention to the financial services industry, our focus remained on the fundamentals that have served us well during our 120-year history.

Deposit levels were stable, further highlighting the granularity of our deposit base, as well as the long-term relationships we have with many of our customers. Consistent with industry trends, we experienced migration to higher rate deposits throughout the quarter, resulting in an increase in the cost of deposits. Despite these challenges, we continued to operate from a position of strength given our solid liquidity position. Uninsured deposits represented only 23 percent of total deposits. At $10.8 billion, additional liquidity sources available to the company represented 2.0 times the level of uninsured deposits. Capital levels increased with all regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" guidelines, and our TCE ratio ended the quarter at 7.3 percent. Key credit quality metrics also remained strong with our NPL coverage ratio at 324 percent and our allowance to loan ratio at 1.25 percent.

Overall expenses were well contained in the quarter. Through our Better Bank Initiative, we have identified an estimated $15 million in annual noninterest expense cost savings that we expect to be fully incorporated into our run-rate by the end of 2023. The programs under this initiative are designed to optimize operational processes, further improve the customer experience and increase our capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, while at the same time improving our long-term growth profile.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.58 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2023 were $47.3 million, compared to $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $67.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs, are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $223.7 million, compared to $237.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $187.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-provision net revenue1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $80.4 million, compared to $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $59.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 was $82.8 million, compared to $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The decline in revenue and pre-provision net revenue on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected a decrease in net interest income, as an increase in deposit cost and the continued change in the mix of deposits more than offset an increase in interest income on earning assets, an increase in noninterest income and well contained noninterest expense growth. Results for the first quarter of 2023 also include a provision for credit losses of $24.2 million, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, the impact of updated economic assumptions and the identification of two nonperforming corporate bonds in the securities portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, and in the first quarter of 2022 recorded a recapture of provision expense of $19.9 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $177.8 million, compared to $193.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $145.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $14.6 million, while interest expense increased $29.7 million primarily as a result of the competitive interest rate environment and the corresponding migration to higher rate deposits products.

The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2023 was 5.67 percent, compared to 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.92 percent, compared to 2.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.86 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.58 percent, compared to 1.02 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.14 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates during 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.09 percent, compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022.



Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Loan yield (FTE) 2 5.67 % 5.40 % 4.86 % 4.54 % 4.34 % Investment securities yield (FTE) 2 2.92 2.68 2.29 2.08 1.86 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.10 1.41 0.65 0.25 0.19 Cost of deposits 1.58 1.02 0.47 0.18 0.14 Cost of borrowed funds 4.29 3.92 2.66 2.13 1.94 Net interest spread (FTE) 2 2.52 2.87 3.11 3.11 2.66 Net interest margin (FTE) 2 3.09 3.31 3.34 3.24 2.76

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $4.1 million gain on insurance settlement related to a weather event that caused severe damage to one of our branches. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and mortgage lending income and legal reserve recapture, offset by a market driven decline in wealth management fees. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in noninterest income was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, debit and credit card fees and legal reserve recapture, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income resulting from reduced activity throughout the housing market given the dramatic increase in interest rates.

Noninterest Income $ in millions Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.4 $ 11.9 $ 12.6 $ 11.4 $ 10.7 Wealth management fees 7.4 8.2 8.6 7.2 8.0 Debit and credit card fees 8.0 7.8 7.7 8.2 7.4 Mortgage lending income 1.6 1.1 2.6 2.2 4.6 Other service charges and fees 2.3 2.0 2.1 1.9 1.6 Bank owned life insurance 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.6 2.7 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (0.1) - (0.2) (0.1) Gain on insurance settlement - 4.1 - - - Other income 11.3 6.6 6.7 6.8 7.3











Adjusted other income 1 11.3 6.6 6.3 6.9 7.3

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $143.2 million, compared to $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily consisting of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in other operating expenses, which in the fourth quarter of 2022 included $1.2 million related to the amortization of certain tax credits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits on a linked quarter basis reflected seasonal payroll taxes incurred during the first quarter, 401(k) profit sharing contribution and equity awards compensation. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily reflects the aforementioned items, as well as the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) which closed early in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Salaries and employee benefits $77.0 $73.0 $71.9 $74.1 $67.9 Occupancy expense, net 11.6 11.6 11.7 11.0 10.0 Furniture and equipment 5.1 5.4 5.4 5.1 4.8 Deposit insurance 4.9 3.7 3.3 2.8 1.8 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 Merger related costs 1.4 - 1.4 19.1 1.9 Other operating expenses 43.1 48.5 45.1 44.5 41.6











Adjusted other operating expenses 1 42.3 47.5 44.1 42.7 40.9 Efficiency ratio 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 1 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $16.6 billion, an increase of $413 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total loans was supported by diverse growth in terms of type and by geographic market. On a year-over-year basis, total loans were up $4.5 billion, or 38 percent, reflecting, in large part, the acquisition of Spirit.

Unfunded commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, higher interest rates, softening economic conditions and forecasts of a potential recession in the U.S. have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $504 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.32 percent, up 47 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Total loans $16,555 $16,142 $15,607 $15,110 $12,029 Unfunded loan commitments $4,725 $5,000 $5,138 $4,473 $3,428

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, relatively unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, and up $3.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 24 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 27 percent at the end of both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in the mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis continued to reflect increased market competition and consumer migration toward higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred over the past year. The loan to deposit ratio ended the first quarter of 2023 at 74 percent, compared to 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 62 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 5,489 $ 6,017 $ 6,218 $ 6,057 $ 5,224 Interest bearing transaction accounts 11,284 11,763 12,104 12,816 12,106 Time deposits 5,679 4,768 3,827 3,163 2,062 Total deposits $22,452 $22,548 $22,149 $22,036 $19,392











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 24 % 27 % 28 % 27 % 27 % Total loans to total deposits 74 72 70 69 62

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $63.7 million, compared to $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter 2022 and 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to isolated corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio totaling approximately $4.0 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 3 basis points, compared to 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses totaled $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to provision recapture of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Of the total provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, approximately $10.9 million was related to loans, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, as well as the impact of updated economic assumptions. Approximately $13.3 million of provision for credit losses was related to decreases in the value of corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio, including the previously noted securities classified as nonperforming during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $206.6 million, compared to $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 324 percent, compared to 334 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from fourth quarter 2022 levels and up from $22.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.49 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 324 334 342 334 278 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 0.37 0.37 0.42 0.53 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.03 0.13 - 0.02 0.22 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.03 0.09 0.07 0.11 0.22











Total nonperforming loans $63.7 $58.9 $57.8 $63.6 $64.3 Total other nonperforming assets 7.7 3.6 4.7 6.4 6.6 Total nonperforming assets $71.4 $62.5 $62.5 $70.0 $70.9











Reserve for unfunded commitments $41.9 $41.9 $41.9 $25.9 $22.4

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total common stockholders' equity increased $70.5 million primarily as a result of a $46.9 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $26.24, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $14.88 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at March 31, 2023, was 12.1 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.3 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022, and 7.4 percent at March 31, 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.



Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Q1 22 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.7 % 12.0 % 12.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.3 7.0 6.7 7.0 7.4 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.9 11.9 11.7 12.1 13.5 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 11.9 11.7 12.1 13.5 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.5 14.2 14.1 14.8 16.4

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The indicated annualized cash dividend rate of $0.80 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. 2023 represents the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends and the 12th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of April 21, 2023, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 371 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.

During the first quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of March 31, 2023, was approximately $80 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.







(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) Effective tax rate of 26.135%

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 199,316 $ 200,616 $ 175,547 $ 193,473 $ 195,510 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 325,135 481,506 503,863 771,374 1,491,507 Cash and cash equivalents 524,451 682,122 679,410 964,847 1,687,017 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 795 795 1,290 1,535 1,857 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,765,483 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 1,556,825 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,755,956 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 6,640,069 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,244 3,486 12,759 14,437 18,206 Other loans held for sale - - 2,292 16,375 - Loans:









Loans 16,555,098 16,142,124 15,607,135 15,110,344 12,028,593 Allowance for credit losses on loans (206,557) (196,955) (197,589) (212,611) (178,924) Net loans 16,348,541 15,945,169 15,409,546 14,897,733 11,849,669 Premises and equipment 564,497 548,741 549,932 553,062 486,531 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,721 2,887 3,612 4,084 5,118 Interest receivable 98,775 102,892 86,637 82,332 69,357 Bank owned life insurance 493,191 491,340 488,364 486,355 448,011 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,319,598 1,309,000 1,310,528 1,147,007 Other intangible assets 124,854 128,951 133,059 137,285 102,748 Other assets 579,139 622,520 675,554 588,707 469,853 Total assets $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 5,489,434 $ 6,016,651 $ 6,218,283 $ 6,057,186 $ 5,223,862 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,283,584 11,762,885 12,103,994 12,816,198 12,105,948 Time deposits 5,678,757 4,768,558 3,826,415 3,162,479 2,062,612 Total deposits 22,451,775 22,548,094 22,148,692 22,035,863 19,392,422 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 142,862 160,403 168,513 155,101 196,828 Other borrowings 1,023,826 859,296 964,772 1,060,244 1,337,243 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,027 365,989 365,951 421,693 384,242 Accrued interest and other liabilities 259,055 257,917 270,995 285,813 209,926 Total liabilities 24,243,545 24,191,699 23,918,923 23,958,714 21,520,661











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 1,273 1,270 1,269 1,288 1,125 Surplus 2,533,589 2,530,066 2,527,153 2,569,060 2,150,453 Undivided profits 1,275,720 1,255,586 1,196,459 1,139,975 1,136,990 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (470,681) (517,560) (567,730) (450,428) (326,961) Total stockholders' equity 3,339,901 3,269,362 3,157,151 3,259,895 2,961,607 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 227,498 $ 216,091 $ 187,347 $ 163,578 $ 127,176 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,783 2,593 1,141 1,117 649 Investment securities 48,774 45,689 40,954 37,848 33,712 Mortgage loans held for sale 82 152 178 200 190 Other loans held for sale - 59 998 2,063 - TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 279,137 264,584 230,618 204,806 161,727 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 39,538 22,434 8,204 2,875 2,503 Other deposits 47,990 34,615 17,225 6,879 4,314 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 323 449 305 119 68 Other borrowings 8,848 9,263 6,048 4,844 4,779 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,603 4,797 5,251 4,990 4,457 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 101,302 71,558 37,033 19,707 16,121 NET INTEREST INCOME 177,835 193,026 193,585 185,099 145,606 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Provision for credit losses on loans 10,916 26 (15,897) 30,406 (19,914) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - 16,000 3,453 - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS 12,800 - - - - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM 500 - - - - TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 24,216 26 103 33,859 (19,914) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 153,619 193,000 193,482 151,240 165,520 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 12,437 11,892 12,560 11,379 10,696 Debit and credit card fees 7,952 7,845 7,685 8,224 7,449 Wealth management fees 7,365 8,151 8,562 7,214 7,968 Mortgage lending income 1,570 1,139 2,593 2,240 4,550 Bank owned life insurance income 2,973 2,975 2,902 2,563 2,706 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,282 2,023 2,085 1,871 1,637 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (52) (22) (150) (54) Gain on insurance settlement - 4,074 - - - Other income 11,256 6,600 6,658 6,837 7,266 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 77,038 73,018 71,923 74,135 67,906 Occupancy expense, net 11,578 11,620 11,674 11,004 10,023 Furniture and equipment expense 5,051 5,392 5,394 5,104 4,775 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 186 350 168 142 343 Deposit insurance 4,893 3,680 3,278 2,812 1,838 Merger-related costs 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 Other operating expenses 43,086 48,480 45,084 44,483 41,646 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 143,228 142,575 138,943 156,813 128,417 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,226 95,072 97,562 34,605 79,321 Provision for income taxes 10,637 11,812 16,959 7,151 14,226 NET INCOME 45,589 83,260 80,603 27,454 65,095 Preferred stock dividends - - - - - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.36 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 CECL transition provision (1) 61,746 92,619 92,619 92,619 92,619 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,410,141) (1,412,667) (1,416,453) (1,423,323) (1,224,691) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 470,681 517,560 567,730 450,428 326,961 Total Tier 1 capital 2,462,187 2,466,874 2,401,047 2,379,619 2,156,496











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 366,027 365,989 365,951 421,693 384,242 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 173,077 115,627 116,257 114,733 78,057 Total Tier 2 capital 539,104 481,616 482,208 536,426 462,299 Total risk-based capital $ 3,001,291 $ 2,948,490 $ 2,883,255 $ 2,916,045 $ 2,618,795











Risk weighted assets $ 20,748,605 $ 20,738,727 $ 20,470,918 $ 19,669,149 $ 15,953,622











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,632,691 $ 26,407,061 $ 25,986,938 $ 25,807,113 $ 23,966,206











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 12.11 % 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % 12.10 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.25 % 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 % 7.37 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.87 % 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % 13.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.24 % 9.34 % 9.24 % 9.22 % 9.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.87 % 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % 13.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47 % 14.22 % 14.08 % 14.83 % 16.42 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 451,052 $ 448,012 $ 447,400 $ 446,789 $ 232,670 Mortgage-backed securities 1,201,418 1,190,781 1,214,882 1,244,713 112,496 State and political subdivisions 1,859,970 1,860,992 1,865,203 1,868,924 1,194,459 Other securities 253,043 259,921 259,591 259,256 17,200 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,765,483 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 1,556,825 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 2,220 $ 2,197 $ 2,191 $ 1,441 $ - U.S. Government agencies 181,843 184,279 188,060 198,333 333,231 Mortgage-backed securities 2,433,530 2,542,902 2,670,348 2,963,934 4,166,108 State and political subdivisions 895,896 871,074 822,509 915,255 1,653,694 Other securities 242,467 252,402 254,435 262,684 487,036 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,755,956 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 6,640,069 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 7,521,439 $ 7,612,560 $ 7,724,619 $ 8,161,329 $ 8,196,894 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,148,976 $ 3,063,233 $ 2,984,040 $ 3,278,962 $ 1,307,058

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 188,590 $ 196,928 $ 192,559 $ 189,684 $ 184,372 Other consumer 142,817 152,882 180,604 204,692 180,602 Total consumer 331,407 349,810 373,163 394,376 364,974 Real Estate:









Construction 2,777,122 2,566,649 2,372,294 2,082,688 1,423,445 Single-family residential 2,589,831 2,546,115 2,467,008 2,357,942 2,042,978 Other commercial real estate 7,520,964 7,468,498 7,249,891 7,082,055 5,762,567 Total real estate 12,887,917 12,581,262 12,089,193 11,522,685 9,228,990 Commercial:









Commercial 2,669,731 2,632,290 2,525,218 2,612,256 2,016,405 Agricultural 220,641 205,623 263,539 218,743 150,465 Total commercial 2,890,372 2,837,913 2,788,757 2,830,999 2,166,870 Other 445,402 373,139 356,022 362,284 267,759 Total loans $ 16,555,098 $ 16,142,124 $ 15,607,135 $ 15,110,344 $ 12,028,593

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 196,955 $ 197,589 $ 212,611 $ 178,924 $ 205,332











Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:









Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) - 4,523 1,057 4,043 - Total Day 1 PCD allowance - 4,523 1,057 4,043 -











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,076 1,035 903 1,004 920 Other consumer 456 439 505 518 414 Real estate 1,204 3,392 130 115 485 Commercial 413 5,389 1,874 688 6,319 Total loans charged off 3,149 10,255 3,412 2,325 8,138











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 234 251 250 249 274 Other consumer 240 230 278 302 387 Real estate 294 4,117 1,982 391 426 Commercial 1,067 475 720 621 557 Total recoveries 1,835 5,073 3,230 1,563 1,644 Net loans charged off 1,314 5,182 182 762 6,494 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,916 25 (15,897) 30,406 (19,914) Balance, end of quarter $ 206,557 $ 196,955 $ 197,589 $ 212,611 $ 178,924











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 63,218 $ 58,434 $ 57,534 $ 62,670 $ 64,096 Loans past due 90 days or more 437 507 242 904 240 Total nonperforming loans 63,655 58,941 57,776 63,574 64,336 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,721 2,887 3,612 4,084 5,118 Other nonperforming assets 5,012 644 1,146 2,314 1,479 Total other nonperforming assets 7,733 3,531 4,758 6,398 6,597 Total nonperforming assets $ 71,388 $ 62,472 $ 62,534 $ 69,972 $ 70,933 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers









experiencing financial difficulty) $ 2,183 $ 1,849 $ 1,869 $ 2,655 $ 3,424











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.49 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 324 % 334 % 342 % 334 % 278 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)









to total assets 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.22 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.22 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans 1.69 % 1.52 % 1.30 % 1.55 % 1.39 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis







For the Quarters Ended

















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Mar 2023

Three Months Ended

Dec 2022

Three Months Ended

Mar 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 315,307 $ 2,783 3.58 %

$ 361,856 $ 2,593 2.84 %

$ 1,728,694 $ 649 0.15 % Investment securities - taxable 4,930,945 32,804 2.70 %

5,085,960 29,645 2.31 %

5,688,306 18,148 1.29 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,624,642 21,522 3.33 %

2,582,050 22,123 3.40 %

2,844,777 20,937 2.98 % Mortgage loans held for sale 5,470 82 6.08 %

8,601 152 7.01 %

27,633 190 2.79 % Other loans held for sale - - 0.00 %

1,704 59 13.74 %

- - 0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 16,329,761 228,257 5.67 %

15,929,957 216,782 5.40 %

11,895,805 127,405 4.34 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 24,206,125 285,448 4.78 %

23,970,128 271,354 4.49 %

22,185,215 167,329 3.06 % Non-earning assets 3,282,607





3,210,447





2,640,984



Total assets $ 27,488,732





$ 27,180,575





$ 24,826,199



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 11,722,591 $ 47,990 1.66 %

$ 11,859,322 $ 34,615 1.16 %

$ 12,083,516 $ 4,314 0.14 % Time deposits 5,155,055 39,538 3.11 %

4,212,271 22,434 2.11 %

2,241,123 2,503 0.45 % Total interest bearing deposits 16,877,646 87,528 2.10 %

16,071,593 57,049 1.41 %

14,324,639 6,817 0.19 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 148,673 323 0.88 %

178,948 449 1.00 %

218,186 68 0.13 % Other borrowings 787,783 8,848 4.56 %

923,189 9,263 3.98 %

1,337,654 4,779 1.45 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,009 4,603 5.10 %

365,971 4,797 5.20 %

384,187 4,457 4.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,180,111 101,302 2.26 %

17,539,701 71,558 1.62 %

16,264,666 16,121 0.40 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 5,642,779





6,161,732





5,184,828



Other liabilities 295,191





264,230





207,597



Total liabilities 24,118,081





23,965,663





21,657,091



Stockholders' equity 3,370,651





3,214,912





3,169,108



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,488,732





$ 27,180,575





$ 24,826,199



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 184,146





$ 199,796





$ 151,208

Net interest spread (FTE)



2.52 %





2.87 %





2.66 % Net interest margin (FTE)



3.09 %





3.31 %





2.76 %

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 0.65 0.63 0.21 0.58 Return on average assets 0.67 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 % 1.06 % Return on average common equity 5.49 % 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 % 8.33 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 10.25 % 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 % 14.31 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.24 % 2.76 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % FTE adjustment 6,311 6,770 6,203 6,096 5,602 Average diluted shares outstanding 127,516,478 127,505,996 128,336,422 128,720,078 113,026,911 Shares repurchased under plan - - 1,883,713 2,035,324 513,725 Average price of shares repurchased - - 23.91 24.59 31.25 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.200 0.190 0.190 0.190 0.190 Accretable yield on acquired loans 2,579 4,473 5,834 9,898 3,703 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.64 0.64 0.53 0.59 Adjusted return on average assets 0.70 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.10 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.70 % 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 % 8.59 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 10.62 % 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 % 14.74 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 % YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 2.06 1.40 0.77 0.58 Return on average assets 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.06 % Return on average common equity 5.49 % 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 % 8.33 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 10.25 % 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 % 14.31 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.09 % 3.17 % 3.12 % 3.01 % 2.76 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.28 % 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 % 66.39 % FTE adjustment 6,311 24,671 17,901 11,698 5,602 Average diluted shares outstanding 127,516,478 124,470,184 123,387,503 120,826,798 113,026,911 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.200 0.760 0.570 0.380 0.190 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.37 2.40 1.76 1.12 0.59 Adjusted return on average assets 0.70 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.70 % 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 % 8.59 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 10.62 % 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 % 14.74 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 59.38 % 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 % 62.95 % END OF PERIOD









Book value per share $ 26.24 $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31 $ 26.32 Tangible book value per share 14.88 14.33 13.51 14.07 15.22 Shares outstanding 127,282,192 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764 112,505,555 Full-time equivalent employees 3,189 3,236 3,206 3,233 2,893 Total number of financial centers 231 230 230 233 197











(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 1,104 1,235 380 909 Day 2 CECL provision - - - 33,779 - Tax effect (1) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) Certain items, net of tax 1,754 (2,167) 1,678 40,648 2,064 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (0.01) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (0.03)





Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - 0.01 - Merger related costs 0.01 - 0.01 0.15 0.01 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01 0.01 0.01 - 0.01 Day 2 CECL provision - - - 0.27

Tax effect (1) (0.01) 0.01 - (0.11) (0.01) Certain items, net of tax 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 0.32 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 0.59











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 45,835 $ 44,647 $ 43,023 $ 40,178 $ 42,218 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Branch right sizing income - - 65 88 - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 45,835 $ 40,573 $ 42,703 $ 40,266 $ 42,218











Other income $ 11,256 $ 6,600 $ 6,658 $ 6,837 $ 7,266 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Branch right sizing income - - 65 88 - Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 11,256 $ 6,600 $ 6,338 $ 6,925 $ 7,266











Noninterest expense $ 143,228 $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 $ 128,417 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (1,396) (35) (1,422) (19,133) (1,886) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (979) (1,104) (1,170) (292) (909) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 140,853 $ 141,436 $ 136,351 $ 135,650 $ 125,622











Other operating expenses $ 43,086 $ 48,480 $ 45,084 $ 44,483 $ 41,646 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (816) (953) (973) (7) (717) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,270 $ 47,527 $ 44,111 $ 42,738 $ 40,929











(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - 1,738 1,738 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 Day 2 CECL provision - 33,779 33,779 33,779 - Tax effect (1) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) Certain items, net of tax 1,754 42,223 44,390 42,712 2,064 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 2.06 $ 1.40 $ 0.77 $ 0.58 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (0.01) (0.01) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (0.03) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - 0.01 0.01 0.01 - Merger related costs 0.01 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.01 Branch right sizing (net) 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.01 Day 2 CECL provision - 0.28 0.28 0.28

Tax effect (1) (0.01) (0.12) (0.12) (0.12) (0.01) Certain items, net of tax 0.01 0.34 0.36 0.35 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 2.40 $ 1.76 $ 1.12 $ 0.59











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 45,835 $ 170,066 $ 125,419 $ 82,396 $ 42,218 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Branch right sizing income - 153 153 88 - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 45,835 $ 165,760 $ 125,187 $ 82,484 $ 42,218











Other income $ 11,256 $ 27,361 $ 20,761 $ 14,103 $ 7,266 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Branch right sizing income - 153 153 88 - Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 11,256 $ 27,129 $ 20,529 $ 14,191 $ 7,266











Noninterest expense $ 143,228 $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 $ 128,417 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (1,396) (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) (1,886) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (979) (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) (909) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 140,853 $ 539,059 $ 397,623 $ 261,272 $ 125,622











Other operating expenses $ 43,086 $ 179,693 $ 131,213 $ 86,129 $ 41,646 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (816) (2,650) (1,697) (724) (717) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,270 $ 175,305 $ 127,778 $ 83,667 $ 40,929











(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period





For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) Other intangible assets (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) Total intangibles (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852











Total assets $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 $ 24,482,268 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) Other intangible assets (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) Total intangibles (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) Tangible assets $ 26,137,793 $ 26,012,512 $ 25,634,015 $ 25,770,796 $ 23,232,513











Ratio of common equity to assets 12.11 % 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % 12.10 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.25 % 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 % 7.37 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 $ 2,961,607 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) (1,147,007) Other intangible assets (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) (102,748) Total intangibles (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) (1,249,755) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082 $ 1,711,852 Shares of common stock outstanding 127,282,192 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764 112,505,555 Book value per common share $ 26.24 $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31 $ 26.32 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.88 $ 14.33 $ 13.51 $ 14.07 $ 15.22











Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio





















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 5,896,752 $ 7,267,220



$ 6,414,459 Less: Intercompany eliminations 628,592 527,542



504,306 Total uninsured deposits $ 5,268,160 $ 6,739,678



$ 5,910,153











FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,574,000 $ 5,442,000



$ 3,597,000 Unpledged securities 3,000,000 3,180,000



4,335,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









Bank Term Funding Program 2,206,000 1,982,000



426,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 10,780,000 $ 10,604,000



$ 8,358,000











Uninsured deposit coverage ratio 2.0 1.6



1.4

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 1,104 1,235 380 909 Day 2 CECL provision - - - 33,779 - Tax effect of certain items (2) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102 $ 67,159











Average total assets $ 27,488,732 $ 27,180,575 $ 26,868,731 $ 26,769,032 $ 24,826,199











Return on average assets 0.67 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 % 1.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.10 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 $ 65,095 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 3,035 3,121 3,025 2,575 Total income available to common stockholders $ 48,615 $ 86,295 $ 83,724 $ 30,479 $ 67,670 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 1,104 1,235 380 909 Day 2 CECL provision - - - 33,779 - Tax effect of certain items (2) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) (731) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 47,343 81,093 82,281 68,102 67,159 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 3,035 3,121 3,025 2,575 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 50,369 $ 84,128 $ 85,402 $ 71,127 $ 69,734











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,370,651 $ 3,214,912 $ 3,292,071 $ 3,361,703 $ 3,169,108 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,319,624) (1,309,124) (1,309,804) (1,299,821) (1,146,034) Other intangibles (127,394) (131,229) (135,718) (114,195) (104,905) Total average intangibles (1,447,018) (1,440,353) (1,445,522) (1,414,016) (1,250,939) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,923,633 $ 1,774,559 $ 1,846,549 $ 1,947,687 $ 1,918,169











Return on average common equity 5.49 % 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 % 8.33 % Return on tangible common equity 10.25 % 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 % 14.31 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.70 % 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 % 8.59 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.62 % 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 % 14.74 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 143,228 $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 $ 128,417 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (1,396) (35) (1,422) (19,133) (1,886) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (979) (1,104) (1,170) (292) (909) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (186) (350) (168) (142) (343) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,096) (4,108) (4,225) (4,096) (3,486) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 136,571 $ 136,978 $ 131,958 $ 131,412 $ 121,793











Net interest income $ 177,835 $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 $ 145,606 Noninterest income 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,311 6,770 6,203 6,096 5,602 Efficiency ratio denominator 229,981 244,443 242,811 231,373 193,426











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Branch right sizing income - - 65 88 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - 52 22 150 54 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 229,981 $ 240,421 $ 242,513 $ 231,611 $ 193,480











Efficiency ratio (1) 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % 66.39 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 % 62.95 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.









Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)



For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)





















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 177,835 $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 $ 145,606 Noninterest income 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 42,218 Revenue 223,670 237,673 236,608 225,277 187,824 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (52) (22) (150) (54) Less: Noninterest expense 143,228 142,575 138,943 156,813 128,417 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 80,442 $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614 $ 59,461











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 80,442 $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614 $ 59,461 Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 - - Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) - - Less: Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - 1,738 - Plus: Merger related costs 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 1,886 Plus: Branch right sizing costs 979 1,104 1,235 380 909 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 82,817 $ 92,215 $ 99,959 $ 89,865 $ 62,256

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - 1,738 1,738 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 Day 2 CECL provision - 33,779 33,779 33,779 - Tax effect of certain items (2) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261 $ 67,159











Average total assets $ 27,488,732 $ 26,418,838 $ 26,162,136 $ 25,802,982 $ 24,826,199











Return on average assets 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 $ 65,095 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 11,756 8,721 5,600 2,575 Total income available to common stockholders $ 48,615 $ 268,168 $ 181,873 $ 98,149 $ 67,670 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - 1,738 1,738 1,738 - Merger related costs 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 1,886 Branch right sizing (net) 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 909 Day 2 CECL provision - 33,779 33,779 33,779 - Tax effect of certain items (2) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) (731) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 47,343 298,635 217,542 135,261 67,159 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 11,756 8,721 5,600 2,575 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 50,369 $ 310,391 $ 226,263 $ 140,861 $ 69,734











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,370,651 $ 3,259,664 $ 3,274,743 $ 3,265,935 $ 3,169,108 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,319,624) (1,266,762) (1,252,486) (1,223,352) (1,146,034) Other intangibles (127,394) (121,622) (118,385) (109,575) (104,905) Total average intangibles (1,447,018) (1,388,384) (1,370,871) (1,332,927) (1,250,939) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,923,633 $ 1,871,280 $ 1,903,872 $ 1,933,008 $ 1,918,169











Return on average common equity 5.49 % 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 % 8.33 % Return on tangible common equity 10.25 % 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 % 14.31 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.70 % 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 % 8.59 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.62 % 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 % 14.74 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 143,228 $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 $ 128,417 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (1,396) (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) (1,886) Donation to Simmons First Foundation - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) - Branch right sizing expense (979) (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) (909) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (186) (1,003) (653) (485) (343) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,096) (15,915) (11,807) (7,582) (3,486) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 136,571 $ 522,141 $ 385,163 $ 253,205 $ 121,793











Net interest income $ 177,835 $ 717,316 $ 524,290 $ 330,705 $ 145,606 Noninterest income 45,835 170,066 125,419 82,396 42,218 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,311 24,671 17,901 11,698 5,602 Efficiency ratio denominator 229,981 912,053 667,610 424,799 193,426











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - (4,074) - - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - 365 365 - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - (750) (750) - - Gain on sale of branches - - - - - Branch right sizing income - 153 153 88 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - 278 226 204 54 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 229,981 $ 908,025 $ 667,604 $ 425,091 $ 193,480











Efficiency ratio (1) 62.28 % 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 % 66.39 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 59.38 % 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 % 62.95 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.









