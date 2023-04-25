STREANN WINS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD AT NAB SHOW 2023

Disruptive tool for TV 3.0 takes gold in the Remote Production category

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show has announced the winners of the fifth annual Product of the Year Awards during a live awards ceremony at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The awards recognize some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies exhibited at the show in the Create, Connect, and Capitalize categories.

Streann Media is proud to announce that its Streann Studio has won Product of the Year 2023 in the Remote Production category.

Streann Studio is a cloud-based, multi-platform software that enables content creators and broadcasters to produce and distribute live and on-demand video content in less than one minute, build their TV Channel, monetize, and own the data. It provides a suite of tools and features for TV 3.0, including distribution, engagement, monetization, and analytics, making it the best comprehensive solution for creating and managing video channels.

The platform includes MyChannel, a unique content management system (CMS) that allows any content creator to build and monetize a TV channel in a matter of clicks. Streann Studio has the best UIUX to upload, organize, and schedule video content. The company also offers a white-label version for Enterprises, including a ground-breaking integration with LiveU and Zixi.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the NAB Show," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media. "Streann Studio is the beginning of TV 3.0, and the culmination of years of hard work from our team. We keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling, adding AI and AR in Q2 2023."

The NAB Show Product of the Year awards are judged by industry experts and presented annually to the most significant and promising new products and technologies in the broadcasting industry. This year's winners were selected from a pool of more than 500 entries across 11 categories.

