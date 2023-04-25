US Patriot Launches Bravery Tour

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, will tour 25 military bases across the country this spring and summer, celebrating the bravery and service of U.S. Military Service Members to our country.

LEXINGTON, Ky. , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, announced a Bravery Tour celebrating US Military Service Members, past and present, and their families, for their service, bravery, and sacrifice. The U.S. Patriot team will start the tour on May 2, 2023, at Ft. Campbell, KY, and will visit 25 US military bases over four months ending the tour at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Aug. 5, 2023. The U.S. Patriot team, which includes several US military veterans, will drive a 2023 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 4x4 wrapped in a beautiful red, white, and blue U.S. Patriot livery for 6,000+ miles.

The Bravery Tour will start on May 2, 2023 , at Ft. Campbell, KY , and will visit 25 US military bases over four months.

"I am thrilled to kick this tour off next week at Ft Campbell," said Mike Fadden, CEO of Galls. "There is no better way to honor those who serve than by spending time with them and getting to know our troops. We look forward to interacting with the US military service members for the next four months, celebrating everything they do for our nation, and bringing their voice directly into how we serve them better for their tactical gear needs."

The tour will be interactive, and the military service members will be encouraged to leave their unit's memorabilia on the Jeep, making it one-of-its-kind by the end of the tour. At the conclusion of the tour, the Jeep will be given away through a sweepstake random drawing to one lucky winner. All active-duty military members, national guard members, reservists, military retirees, military veterans, and dependents of active-duty military members are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary.

The tour will conduct fun events on each of the 25 bases it visits. These events will offer active duty, veterans, and their families an opportunity to mingle while enjoying food and beverages, promotions and giveaways, product demonstrations, and the chance to win the Jeep. Throughout the tour, the U.S. Patriot team will update viewers and fans via social media with commentary on military life, their stories, being on the move, and the importance of being professionally equipped.

Follow the U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour, visit: www.uspatriot.com

About U.S. Patriot:

For over 20 years, U.S. Patriot Tactical has been dedicated to serving American heroes at home and abroad. As one of the Nation's largest military suppliers, and now as part of the larger GALLS® family, we are committed to delivering the highest quality Apparel, Gear, and Footwear so you can focus on your mission. Whether you are a service member abroad, keeping us safe at home, or preparing to tackle life's next adventure, the U.S. Patriot Team is prepared to deliver the service you deserve. With over 100 locations and lightning-fast international shipping through our online store, getting everything you need to ensure mission success has never been easier.

U.S. Patriot

208 Candi Lane

Columbia, SC 29210

P: 803-787-9398

www.uspatriottactical.com

PR Contact:

Laura Burgess Marketing

laura@lauraburgess.com

P: 603-682-3316

View original content:

SOURCE GALLS