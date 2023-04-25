UT Haslam Attains Top Spots in U.S. News Graduate Business Rankings

Supply Chain Management and Business Analytics rank among best public specialty offerings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's U.S. News and World Report 2024 Best Graduate Business Schools specialty rankings, two University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business departments were named among the best for their MBA coursework and concentration offerings.

John Bell , head of the supply chain department, said students gain from experiential training and industry connections.

For the second year in a row, Haslam's Supply Chain Management graduate coursework ranked No. 3. among public institutions and No. 4 nationally. Haslam's Business Analytics graduate coursework made its first appearance in the U.S. News ranking, debuting at No. 15 among publics and No. 38 overall. This marks the ninth consecutive year that the supply chain graduate coursework has placed in the top 10. Gartner also ranked the supply chain graduate programs No. 1 nationally last year.

John Bell, head of Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management and Gerald T. Niedert Professor in Supply Chain Management, called the ranking indicative of the faculty's wide range of expertise, broad set of corporate relationships and the overall quality of academic programming.

"Our students benefit from extensive experiential training and industry connections that provide multiple opportunities for networking, all of which put them in a position to contribute on the job from day one," Bell said. "The supply chain management faculty and staff make this possible by providing an outstanding supply chain learning experience."

Mike Galbreth, head of the Department of Business Analytics and Statistics and Pilot Corporation Chair of Excellence, said, "We are excited that our business analytics graduate coursework is being acknowledged in this manner. In all our courses, we strive to combine rigorous, applied analytical methods with an emphasis on communication, soft skills and solving real-world problems. This ranking speaks to the dedication of our faculty, staff and industry partners to developing future analytics leaders."

The full-time Haslam MBA program ranked No. 28 among publics and No. 55 nationally. Haslam MBA students are benefiting from strong career outcomes, including placement rates and salaries. The average salary plus bonus for Haslam MBAs rose from $107,130 to $111,522 this year, and 92.5 percent of students were placed within three months after graduation.

Amy Cathey, Haslam's associate dean for graduate and executive education, said while it is gratifying to see Haslam's MBA program consistently ranked among the best, student experiences and outcomes drive program delivery.

"Graduate students tell us that Haslam is a special place," Cathey said. "They have opportunities to work with faculty who are closely connected to industry and to participate in applied learning experiences that engage and inspire them. For many students, their time at Haslam is life changing. That's the accolade that means the most."

The U.S. News graduate business rankings are based on surveys sent to all 496 accredited MBA programs. The rankings consider such factors as recruiter reviews, job placement, graduates' starting salaries, mean GMAT and GRE scores, peer reviews and more. Specialty rankings reflect the perspectives of business school deans and graduate program leadership regarding quality of graduate coursework and concentrations that award credit toward the MBA degree.

About the Haslam College of Business Graduate and Executive Education Programs

Haslam offers an extensive portfolio of graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam full-time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Global Supply Chain, Healthcare Leadership, Strategic Leadership), Aerospace & Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, MS Management and Human Resources, MS Marketing, MS Business Analytics, MS Supply Chain Management Tri–Continent and MS Supply Chain Management Online.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

