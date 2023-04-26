Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer LISA FISCHER on Wednesday May 31 at 7:30 P.M.

2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer LISA FISCHER, after four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, takes center stage with her own humble, heartfelt song. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Wednesday May 31 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for LISA FISCHER & GRAND BATON at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer LISA FISCHER and GRAND BATON on Wednesday May 31 at 7:30 P.M. The 2013 Oscar-Winning film "Twenty Feet from Stardom" ("Best Documentary") altered the course of Lisa Fischer's musical journey, telling her story, with clips of her legendary duets with Sting as well as with Mick Jagger on "Gimme Shelter."

"Lisa Fischer in concert is addictive. Every performance is so enriching, so exciting, so transcendent that you want more. With remarkable vocal range and vocabulary, Fischer can sing soul, jazz, rock, gospel, pop, folk and classical with equal facility and authority."

— MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE

"She brought down the house in the single best show I've seen in the many years I've visited Birdland."

— NEW YORK TIMES

The film left audiences eager to see and hear more, so Lisa took the chance to set out on her own reinventing classic songs with her co-conspirators JC Maillard and Grand Baton. Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton's organic fusion of Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock ignited Lisa's flexibility and freedom of expression, awakening her lifelong desire to make music that heals but still rocks the house. Grand Baton was founded by French Composer, Arranger, Guitarist, Pianist, Singer & Songwriter Jean-Cristophe Maillard.

Lisa Fischer joined The Rolling Stones for their 1989 Steel Wheels tour and continued to grace their stage for the next 26 years. While Lisa Fischer's range is legendary, her greatest gift is the ability to connect, to reach the hearts of her listeners. Raised in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, she emerged from New York's fervent studio scene in the early 1980's, sang for two decades with legendary vocalist Luther Vandross, and released the album 'So Intense', earning her first GRAMMY® Award ("Best R&B Performance") with the song "How Can I Ease The Pain."

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows include 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 39 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 30 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 375+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for LISA FISCHER & GRAND BATON at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday May 31 at 7:30 P.M.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

